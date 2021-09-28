Belmont to join Missouri Valley Conference for 2022-23 school year

NORMAL — The Missouri Valley Conference is getting bigger in the latest installment of college conference realignment.

Belmont University president Gregory Jones announced Tuesday the Bears will be officially joining the MVC on July 1, 2022. That will give the league 11 teams for the 2022-23 school year unless more expansion occurs.

Belmont is a private school located in Nashville, Tenn. The Bears have been members of the Ohio Valley Conference since 2012.

“Joining the Missouri Valley Conference represents a natural step forward for our already high-achieving and well-respected programs,” Jones said. “Given the collective accomplishments of the conference and the prominence of its member institutions, we believe this is a great move for Belmont and sets us up for even greater success in the future.”

Belmont joins Illinois State, Bradley, Southern Illinois, Loyola, Drake, Northern Iowa, Missouri State, Indiana State, Evansville and Valparaiso in the Valley.

“This is truly an exciting day for the Missouri Valley Conference,” said MVC Commissioner Jeff Jackson. “The MVC has long established itself as one of the premier leagues in the country — especially in the sport of basketball. I have no doubt that Belmont University will prove to be an outstanding partner and further enhance the brand and status of The Valley.”

ISU athletic director Kyle Brennan is excited to see the league grow with a quality program joining the ranks.

"Commissioner Jackson and the entire MVC staff did a great job in identifying a quality program to add to our highly-competitive conference and help take us to new heights," said Brennan.

"Belmont is a proven winner and they will only improve the reputation of the league nationally. Bringing our schools into a great market in Nashville will only help grow our brand and we couldn’t be more excited to compete against the Bruins in 2022."

Belmont's men’s basketball program has won 20 conference championships since 2006 — third-most nationally over that span (Gonzaga, Kansas). Belmont is among only four college basketball programs to win 19 or more games 16 consecutive seasons (Gonzaga, Kansas, San Diego State). Belmont is 130-24 in conference games over the past nine seasons.

Illinois State downed Belmont, 79-72, in the 2018-19 season opener at Redbird Arena after losing to the Bruins in Nashville, 100-89, in November 2017.

Women’s basketball at Belmont is coming off of a historic season which included a fifth conference tournament championship in six years and an NCAA Tournament victory over Gonzaga.

Belmont has made multiple NCAA Tournament appearances in baseball, men’s tennis, women’s soccer and volleyball, among others, and boasts one of the strongest cross country programs in the South.

The MVC added Loyola in 2013 when Creighton left for the Big East Conference and Valparaiso in 2017 after Wichita State departed for the American Athletic Conference.

This story will be updated.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.