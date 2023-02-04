NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Illinois State made a late surge with its starters on the bench but it was too little too late as Belmont downed the Redbirds, 90-75, in a Missouri Valley Conference basketball game Saturday at Curb Event Center.

Darius Burford led ISU, which dropped to 10-15 overall and 5-9 in the MVC, with 15 points. Junior walk-on guard Jayden Johnson scored a career-high 13 points along with Malachi Poindexter.

Belmont (17-8, 10-4), which remained tied for the Valley lead, had four players score in double figures led by center Evan Brauns, who contributed 18 points and 12 rebounds.

Cade Tyson, who is among the top candidates for MVC Freshman of the Year, paced the Bruins with 18 points. Ben Sheppard had his string of six straight 20-point plus games ended, but he scored 17 points while Drew Friberg added 14.

The Bruins scored 52 points in the paint and outrebounded ISU, 39-24, which included 17 offensive boards. Belmont shot 53.1% from the field while ISU hit 50%. The Redbirds went 11 of 27 outside the arc, with Burford and Johnson sinking three each, while the Bruins were 6 of 22.

"Belmont is a really good team and played like a championship-caliber team," said ISU head coach Ryan Pedon on his postgame radio show. "They obviously had a chip on their shoulder because we beat them (on Dec. 4 in Normal). They were very good today."

Kendall Lewis' layup to start the second half cut Belmont's lead to 44-35, the first time in about 10 minutes the deficit was in single digits.

It didn't last long.

Friberg, who leads the Valley in 3-point percentage, began to heat up. He hit four 3-pointers to expand the lead to 60-41 and the Bruins didn't stop.

Braun's dunk bumped the lead to 73-48 with 10 minutes left. Belmont enjoyed a 82-57 lead and was cruising when Pedon put the starters on the bench.

The Redbirds, led by Johnson, went on a 13-0 run to get within 82-70 with 3:25 left. Burford's 3-pointer cut Belmont's lead to 86-75 with 2:05 left, but ISU couldn't get closer.

"The group that came in I tried to focus my energies on them (in the locker room) because I was very impressed by them," said Pedon as ISU went with Burford, Johnson, Ryan Schmitt, Joe Petrakis and Nik Stadelman down the stretch. "Some of those guys have played more than others, but they didn't flinch to a man, not one of them. They lifted us. That was inspiring.

"Our initial group didn't have the pop or the juice or competitive edge that we normally do. We were reactors for most of the night, and that hasn't been us competitively or physically."

Belmont used a 19-2 run to race out a 32-13 lead with 6:30 left in the first half. Helped by Johnson, who hasn't been used much in the last month, ISU answered with a 12-2 run to close the gap to 34-25 before Belmont settled for a 44-33 halftime lead.

The Bruins had 30 points in the paint compared to ISU's 14 and outrebounded the Redbirds, 23-14, in the first half.

ISU entertains Bradley at 7 p.m. Wednesday at CEFCU Arena.

This story will be updated.

