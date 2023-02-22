Ashleen Bracey returns to Illinois State as Illinois-Chicago head coach

NORMAL — Faced with a question during a phone interview, Ashleen Bracey responds quickly, confidently and with conviction.
During her time as an Illinois State basketball player, Bracey played quickly, confidently and with conviction.
Many things have changed since Bracey was a Redbird from 2006-10, yet several others have not.
“I’m very similar in a lot of ways,” Bracey said. “I’m very passionate on the court whether I’m playing or coaching.”
An all-Missouri Valley Conference player on an ISU team that won 28 games and advanced to the semifinals of the Women’s National Invitation Tournament in 2010, Bracey returns to Redbird (now CEFCU) Arena on Thursday as Illinois-Chicago’s head coach for a 6:30 p.m. matchup with the Redbirds.
Bracey was back at her alma mater in December of 2012 as a Ball State assistant coach, but Thursday will be quite different.
“It’s going to be crazy,” she said. “Standing up on the sideline calling the shots is a dream come true. We had a lot of success and a lot of great memories on that court in front of those fans. It’s a moment I hope to embrace and be present throughout.”
An Oak Park native, Bracey was an assistant to former ISU assistant coach Randy Norton at Alabama-Birmingham for three seasons and also spent time at Eureka College and Ball State before being hired by Robin Pingeton, her head coach at ISU, at Missouri.
The 34-year-old Bracey spent six seasons with Pingeton and the Tigers before being hired by UIC, ironically for the Flames' first season as an MVC rival of ISU.
Bracey maintains she learned “everything I know” from Pingeton.
“The unique thing about my playing and coaching career is I’ve largely been under one coaching tree with Randy Norton and Robin,” she said. “Most of my coaching techniques and style and system are built around what I’ve been taught. There are tweaks to it, but for the most part I’ve carried Robin’s system to UIC.”
Bracey took over a UIC squad that was 2-25 in 2021-21 and has the Flames at 15-12 overall and 7-9 in the Valley entering the matchup with ISU.
“To me, the consistent thing across the board is being able to build culture and camaraderie with your team and staff,” said Bracey, who supplemented the Flames’ roster with transfer portal additions of leading scorer Josie Filer from Omaha, Sara Zabrecky from St. John’s and Danyel Middleton from Marquette.
When hiring her assistants, Bracey turned to Bloomington High School graduate and former Iowa State and Bradley player Dodie Dunson.
“Dodie has always been a heavy hitter on the recruiting trail, and that was a big part of my responsibilities early on in my career. We would always cross paths in in juco and high school gyms,” Bracey said.
“You’ve got to first and foremost surround yourself with great people. He brings tremendous energy and great feel for the game and recruiting. He’s been a huge part of our quick turnaround.”
ISU coach Kristen Gillespie met Bracey early in her tenure as Redbird coach when Bracey returned for an alumni function. Bracey also participated in a Zoom conference along with others from the last Redbird team to play in the NCAA Tournament (in 2008) with the current team after they earned an NCAA berth.
“Ashleen has done an exceptional job with that program, really turning it around,” Gillespie said. “UIC hit a home run with her.”
Bracey’s Flames ranks first in scoring defense (59.1 points) and last in scoring offense (54.3) in MVC play.
“What they may lack in scoring, they make up for it in how hard they play,” said Gillespie. “They play fullcourt man every possession. They like to use the entire shot clock. You have to work for everything, and you have to guard for a full 30 seconds.”
Valley race
At 19-7 overall and 13-3 in the MVC, ISU is part of a three-way tie atop the league with Northern Iowa and Belmont and a five-team battle for the regular season championship. Also in contention are Missouri State (12-4) and Drake (11-5).
ISU is the only team among the top five that does not play a fellow contender over the final four games of the league schedule.
“We have a four-game season left. We’ll see how the cards play out,” said Gillespie. “We don’t need help from anyone. We have to put ourselves in the best spot to beat UIC and the same thing Saturday (a 4 p.m. home game against Valparaiso).
"You can’t look backward, and you can’t get ahead of yourself. We have a chance to accomplish a goal. It’s not going to be easy. If we stay in the proper head space, I like our chances.”
The Redbirds will still be without 6-foot-3 sophomore Jasmine McGinnis-Taylor because of a stress reaction in her shin.
“She will not be back this week. We’re hoping to get her back for Moline,” Gillespie said of the MVC Tournament on March 9-12.
