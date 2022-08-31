Annexstad brothers hope to ignite Illinois State offense

NORMAL — The “backyard connection” has reunited at Illinois State.

And after the Redbirds ranked near the bottom of national FCS passing yardage last season, brothers Zack and Brock Annexstad could give the Redbird aerial attack a much-needed boost.

Zack Annexstad, who started seven games as a walk-on true freshman quarterback at Minnesota in 2018, transferred to ISU in January with two years of eligibility remaining and stepped into the starting quarterback job early in his Redbird tenure.

“There’s been no doubt about it from the start,” ISU coach Brock Spack said. “He’s been everything we hoped, maybe better. He’s got a strong arm, he gets rid of the ball quickly, he’s a good decision maker and he runs better than I thought he would.”

With only one year of eligibility left, Brock Annexstad decided to become a Redbird as well this summer and is contending for a starting receiver spot for Saturday’s 6 p.m. season opener at Wisconsin.

“Cream rises to the top. He’s starting to show up a lot,” Spack said. “He’s very nifty at how he gets open and how he runs routes. He’s very technique oriented.”

The Annexstads hail from Norseland, a small town in southwestern Minnesota. Zack spent his final two prep seasons at IMG Academy in Florida and played with his brother the first year.

“I would make that move 100 out of 100 times. It was an awesome experience,” said Zack. “It got me ready to play as a true freshman in college. I got a lot better at football and met a lot of lifelong friends there.”

The brothers’ careers at Minnesota had their ups and downs.

Zack missed the 2019 season because of injury, did not play in 2020 and played in three games last season in a limited role and did not throw a pass.

Brock saw extensive special teams action for the Golden Gophers and returned nine punts for 71 yards last season.

“It is what it is. There are a lot of talented guys there who are athletic and physically blessed,” he said of being unable to break into the receiver rotation at Minnesota. “It works out that way sometimes. I had a great five years at Minnesota. I loved it, loved the people.”

After playing spring ball at ISU, Zack gave his brother a call.

“After spring ball, I said, ‘Hey, I would love to have you here.’ He entered the (transfer) portal and came to ISU,” said Zack. “People make jokes that it’s the backyard connection. We played football with our dad all the time growing up in the backyard. We’ve been playing football together forever. It’s really fun to have one more opportunity to do that in college together.”

“It’s really a unique opportunity that came up for me to come down to Illinois State and play with my brother,” Brock said. “The offense is familiar to me. Zack made it easier having him here for a semester. I got a jump start as soon as I knew I was coming here to learn the playbook quickly.”

The Annexstads have an understanding when it comes to football.

“We’re not going to get offended,” said Brock. “I’m saying what do you think about this or you need to get better at this and he can do the same to me. He can say I’d rather have you here than here or he can get on me. We know we’re both trying to get better together.”

As the brothers try to master FCS football, they also are working on their master’s degree after earning an undergraduate degree at Minnesota.

Holding a degree in communications, Zack is working toward a master’s in sports management at ISU. A business marketing major at Minnesota, Brock is pursuing a master’s in business marketing education.