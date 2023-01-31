Alex Kotov ready to give lift off bench as Illinois State tries to keep momentum going against UIC

NORMAL — Alex Kotov stands 10 inches taller and weighs about 60 pounds more than Darius Burford. So Kotov wasn't about to mimic the things Burford can do on a basketball court Sunday.

Yet with Burford not able to play after suffering a practice injury the day before facing Missouri Valley Conference co-leader Southern Illinois, Kotov was ready when called upon by ISU head coach Ryan Pedon.

"Clearly I was thinking about Darius being out because he's a huge part of our team, but I was trying to make a play for my teammates," said Kotov. "I was trying to lose myself in the game and do whatever it takes to help my team win. Someone has to step up."

The 6-foot-10, 230-pound Kotov did just that without even scoring. Kotov recorded season highs with 14 minutes, six rebounds and four assists to go along with a steal and was a huge part of ISU's 72-66 upset victory against the Salukis.

"He said get rebounds, make the right plays and don't turn the ball over," said Kotov of Pedon's message. "I said, 'I got you, Coach.'"

Kotov and the Redbirds try to keep their momentum going when they entertain UIC at 7 p.m. Wednesday at CEFCU Arena. Both teams are 9-14 overall, with ISU 4-8 in the Valley and UIC 1-11.

Pedon has used Kotov off and on this season, especially against more physical opponents such as SIU. However, Kotov hadn't played more than 10 minutes in any game since Dec. 10 until Sunday.

"He's a smart player both offensively and defensively. I don't know he's gotten to show that as much as he has in practice," said Pedon of the Moscow, Russia, native. "His feel for the game is pretty good.

"He's been a great teammate and that allowed him to step forward and provide the performance we needed in a really important game."

Kotov, who missed the only two shots he took Sunday, passed up a couple open 3-point looks. That led to two of his assists on 3-pointers by Luke Kasubke.

"In my head when I catch the ball I'm clearly looking to shoot," said Kotov. "When I see someone come next to me, especially Luke, that's a better shot for our team."

Burford, who is ISU's second-leading scorer with an 11.4 average, suffered an orbital bone fracture near the end of Saturday's practice.

Pedon said on his weekly radio show Monday night that Burford was getting a mold for a protective mask to wear, but the 6-foot junior guard's availability against UIC isn't clear.

Kotov, a graduate student who has another year of eligibility left, figures to get some playing time regardless as the Flames use a couple bigger bodies upfront in 6-7, 240-pound Filip Skobalj and 6-10, 255-pound Cameron Fens.

After a 2-6 mark in January, ISU knows it's now or never time to get on a roll with the MVC Tournament the first week of March quickly approaching.

"It feels we fixed a lot of mistakes we had previous games (against SIU)," said Kotov. "We need to go against UIC and keep building our momentum and play our best basketball towards March when it really, really matters."

Honor for Knight

ISU fifth-year senior Seneca Knight has been named MVC Newcomer of the Week for his performances against Bradley and SIU.

The 6-7 Knight averaged 21.5 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 65% from the field, making 4 of 5 outside the arc and 13 of 15 at the line.

He scored a season-high 24 points against SIU and is averaging 16.0 points in the last eight games.

"In the last month or so he's getting more comfortable in our offense," said Pedon. "He has another level of that he can get to. I'm very excited about Seneca's growth and the player he's become."

Scouting the Flames

UIC should be about the last MVC team that ISU overlooks. The Flames' lone league win was a 55-51 victory against the Redbirds on Dec. 28 in Chicago.

While UIC has dropped nine straight, its last three losses to UNI, Missouri State and Bradley have come by a combined 17 points.

"From what I've seen UIC is playing very, very competitively and has been in a lot of games. They're shooting the ball lately well," said Pedon, as the Flames have made 32 3-pointers the last three games. "They're very competitive as a group and very tough defensively. We know that better than anyone."

This will be a special game for Luke Yaklich. The UIC head coach was a manager for ISU when the Redbirds last made the NCAA Tournament in 1997 and 1998 and served four years as an ISU assistant and associate head coach from 2013-17.

"It's not something I dreamed up back 10-12 years ago (when a high school coach) and definitely not to '98," said Yaklich. "I love it and am looking forward to competing on Wednesday night."

