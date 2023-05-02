NORMAL — Illinois State basketball coach Ryan Pedon’s transfer portal shopping list included a playmaking guard, a versatile wing and a post player with size.

With those players secured and those needs filled, Pedon has turned to more of a wish list.

Pedon knows what he and the Redbirds are wishing for, but he also is prepared to move forward if that wish does not come true.

“We’re going to be real picky. It would have to be somebody who adds value to our roster that it doesn’t already have,” Pedon said of filling his final scholarship entering the 2023-24 seasons.

“It would have to have a real purpose and fit well with the pieces we have. I’m very much a how the pieces fit type of coach rather than recruiting talent and then figuring it out.”

Pedon is not limiting himself to a traditional center but one more addition would bolster the ISU inside game and “would not be on the perimeter in all likelihood.”

The Redbirds have signed 6-foot-2 guard Dalton Banks (a transfer from Southern Illinois), 6-4 wing Jordan Davis (Wisconsin) and 7-0 center Brandon Lieb (Illinois).

“I do. I feel really good,” Pedon said when asked if that trio addresses the team’s needs. “We wanted a playmaking guard, a paint touch guy, a tough guy, a good passer and we filled that box with Dalton Banks.

“Jordan Davis fills a real important slot as a tough, physical, competitive wing with size. We see him as a real two-way player. We love two-way guys who add value to your team on both sides of the ball. We got some strength and toughness we definitely need. We’re really excited about him.”

Although Lieb saw little playing time at Illinois, Pedon said he would rather have a player like Lieb who has faced the likes of Kofi Cockburn and Dain Dainja on a daily basis in practice than someone who “played a modest role or did well at a low major school. Lieb has length, size, versatility and mobility.”

Pedon and his staff also are working on a recruiting class of current high school juniors who will graduate in 2024. Among those offered scholarships by ISU are Normal Community’s Jaheem Webber and Braylon Roman and Central Catholic’s Cole Certa.

The Redbirds coach acknowledged the comings and goings of the transfer portal throw a wrinkle of uncertainty into prep recruiting.

“Recruiting at the grass roots level and predicting into the future, that model has completely changed,” he said. “You have to be willing to be so flexible. You can’t say I know in that class we’re going to need exactly this.

"Anybody who tells you they’re doing that is lying to your face. You’ve got to do a good job of evaluating.”

PHOTOS: Illinois State men's basketball practice