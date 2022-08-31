A position-by-position examination of Illinois State's depth chart

There are plenty of changes to the depth chart since last season. Here's a breakdown of each position group on offense and defense:

OFFENSE

LINE

LT-Hunter Zambrano, 6-5, 300, Soph.

Jake Pope, 6-7, 290, Soph.

LG-Peter Bussone, 6-2, 300, Jr.

Joshua Wright, 6-4, 300, Soph.

C-Drew Bones, 6-4, 325, Sr.

Justin Bromagen, 6-4, 310, R-Fr.

RG-Zach Mueller, 6-5, 305, Jr.

Ryan Gudaitis, 6-4, 290, R-Fr.

RT-Peyton Asche, 6-8, 305, Jr.

Daniel Forystek, 6-8, 295, R-Fr.

ANALYSIS: Down 25 pounds from last season, Bones is the veteran leader of the group and the lone senior. Asche returns from a knee injury. Mueller and Zambrano move up from second string last year and appear ready for prime time. Bussone has found a home at guard after time at center. Pope is a Kentucky transfer who could work his way into time at tackle.

RECEIVERS

WR-Tristan Bailey, 6-3, 195, Jr.

TreShawn Watson, 6-3, 205, Soph.

WR-Brock Annexstad, 6-2, 205, Sr.

Daniel Sobkowicz, 6-3, 190, R-Fr.

WR-J’Kalon Carter, 6-0, 170, Soph.

Jalen Carr, 5-9, 175, Soph.

TE-Tanner Taula, 6-6, 255, Sr.

Bryson Deming, 6-4, 240, Sr.

ANALYSIS: Deming caught 14 passes and Taula 12 last season and could have bigger years with the expectation of improved quarterback play. Bailey has been a red zone target who has expanded his game. Transfer Annexstad brings a veteran mindset from Minnesota, while former walk-on Sobkowicz has been impressive in camp. Carter and Carr bring speed to the slot. Watson, Jabari Khepera and Ohio transfer Jerome Bucker also could be factors.

BACKFIELD

QB-Zack Annexstad, 6-2, 205, Jr.

Tommy Rittenhouse, 5-11, 180, R-Fr.

RB-Cole Mueller, 6-0, 215, Soph.

Wenkers Wright, 6-1, 200, R-Fr.

ANALYSIS: A starter for seven games at Minnesota in 2018, Annexstad has brought leadership and accuracy while winning the starting job. Rittenhouse prevailed in a three-way battle with Jackson Waring and Timothy Dorsey to back up Annexstad. Mueller rushed for 977 yards last season and will get the bulk of the carries. Wright is an intriguing combination of power and speed. Pha’leak Brown and speedy Nigel White also are available at tailback.

DEFENSE

LINE

E-Jason Lewan, 6-6, 285, Sr.

D’Marco Cross, 6-3, 250, Soph.

Nose-Noah Hickcox, 6-4, 315, Sr.

Jude Okolo, 6-4, 290, Soph.

E- Braydon Deming, 6-4, 255, Sr.

Josh Dinga, 6-6, 265, Jr.

ANALYSIS: Lewan and Hickcox should be much larger contributors than last fall with better health for their final seasons. Deming topped all Redbird linemen with 42 tackles in 2021. Cross, Okolo and Dinga all have some experience to build on.

LINEBACKERS

Jack-Zeke Vandenburgh, 6-3, 235, Sr.

Matthew Wedig, 6-4, 230, Soph.

Sam-Jeremiah Jordan, 6-2, 235, Jr.

Damien Jackson, 6-3, 230, Jr.

Mike-Kenton Wilhoit, 6-2, 235, Jr.

Jacob Bellizzi, 6-0, 235, Jr.

Will-Cade Campos, 6-1, 210, Jr.

Lavoise-Deontae McCoy, 6-1, 225, Soph.

ANALYSIS: Vandenburgh is the defensive captain and the top returning tackler with 73 and sacks with four. Wilhoit (67 tackles) is another proven defender with two career touchdowns on interceptions. Jordan needs to take a step forward to hold off the more experienced Jackson. Campos has a nose for the football. McCoy is following in the footsteps of his older brother, former ISU safety Dontae McCoy.

SECONDARY

CB-Braden Price, 6-0, 200, Jr.

Jeff Bowens, 5-9, 170, Soph.

SS-Keondre Jackson, 6-3, 200, Soph.

Sy Dabney, 6-0, 200, Sr.

FS-Dillon Gearhart, 6-0, 195, Soph.

Larry Tracy III, 5-11, 195, Jr.

CB-Franky West, 5-10, 180, Jr.

Deandre Lamont, 5-11, 190, Sr.

ANALYSIS: After transfers left and transfers arrived, the Redbirds are thrilled with the depth of this unit and may rotate more than usual. West has emerged as a dependable corner. Jackson, Price and Gearhart have held off challenges from newcomers to retain their starting jobs. Yet transfers Dabney, Tracy and Lamont also will see considerable playing time with Dabney serving as nickel back.

SPECIALISTS

PK-Josh Jasek, 6-1, 175, R-Fr.

Jack Takerian, 6-2, 185, Soph.

P-Jack Takerian, 6-2, 185, Soph.

Josh Jasek, 6-1, 175, R-Fr.

LS-Joey Malinowkski, 6-1, 245, Sr.

Peyton Cramer, 6-3, 225, Soph.

H-Brock Annexstad, 6-2, 205, Sr.

Jackson Waring, 6-3, 215, Soph.

ANALYSIS: Jasek transferred in from Nebraska to become the kicker and has a 56-yard junior college field goal on his resume. Takerian gets his shot at punting after backing up JT Bohlken. Malinowski has been a rock solid snapper. ISU’s unproductive punt return game of last fall should be improved with Franky West and Brock Annexstad doing the honors.

R-Fr. – redshirt freshman