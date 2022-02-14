10 names to consider for Illinois State's next basketball coach

ROGER POWELL JR., Gonzaga assistant

Starter on Illini's 2005 NCAA runner-up squad. Been assistant at Valparaiso, Vanderbilt and now Zags last three years. Father, Roger, was ISU star in 1970s.

DEAN OLIVER, Wisconsin assistant

Former Iowa standout point guard who was Dan Muller's assistant at ISU from 2014-17 and in fifth season with Badgers.

RYAN PEDON, Ohio State assistant

Been with Chris Holtmann at Ohio State for the last five years and two years at Butler. Served as assistant to Illinois HC John Groce for 2 years.

DEMARLOS SLOCUM, Utah assistant

Back in second stint as Utah assistant after two years with UNLV, he was with Utes for two NCAA tourneys when ISU AD Kyle Brennan with school.

JERRANCE HOWARD, Texas assistant

Peoria native and former Illinois player who has served as an assistant with Illini, SMU, Kansas and in his first year with Longhorns.

KYLE GREEN, Iowa State assistant

Knows MVC well as Ben Jacobson's long-time assistant at UNI before going to Iowa State this season. Father of UNI star AJ Green.

BRANDON BRANTLEY, Purdue assistant

Matt Painter's right-hand man for the last nine years, the former Boilermaker player known as a big-time recruiter in Chicago and Indy.

DENNIS GATES, Cleveland State coach

Chicago native who led Cleveland State to last year's NCAA Tournament in his second year and atop the Horizon League again this season.

DANE FIFE, Indiana assistant

Tom Izzo's assistant at Michigan State for 10 years before returning this season to Indiana, where he played. Previous head coach at IPFW.

CHESTER FRAZIER, Illinois assistant

Ex-Illini guard has build a solid resume as an assistant at Kansas State (under Bruce Weber), Virginia Tech and in first year back in Champaign.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.