CHAMPAIGN — The game between Illinois and Minnesota that was scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed due to COVID health and safety protocols within the Minnesota program, a team spokesperson announced Monday.
The rescheduled contest is scheduled for 8 p.m. Feb. 20. That comes between Illinois' games at Indiana on Feb. 18 and at home against Northwestern on Feb. 23.
Tickets for the game on Tuesday will be valid for the rescheduled date. The Illini’s next scheduled game is now 1 p.m. Saturday against Rutgers at the State Farm Center.
Illinois guard Sencire Harris (1) tries to drive past Minnesota guard Ta'Lon Cooper during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game on Monday, Jan 16, 2023, in Minneapolis. Illinois won 78-60. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)