CHAMPAIGN — The game between Illinois and Minnesota that was scheduled for Tuesday has been canceled due to COVID health and safety protocols within the Minnesota program, a team spokesperson announced Monday.

Tickets for the game on Tuesday would be valid for a rescheduled date if it materializes. The release said both schools and the Big Ten will work on rescheduling options. The Illini’s next scheduled game is now 1 p.m. Saturday against Rutgers at the State Farm Center.