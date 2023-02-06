CHAMPAIGN — The game between Illinois and Minnesota that was scheduled for Tuesday has been canceled due to COVID health and safety protocols within the Minnesota program, a team spokesperson announced Monday.
Tickets for the game on Tuesday would be valid for a rescheduled date if it materializes. The release said both schools and the Big Ten will work on rescheduling options. The Illini’s next scheduled game is now 1 p.m. Saturday against Rutgers at the State Farm Center.
Illinois guard Sencire Harris (1) tries to drive past Minnesota guard Ta'Lon Cooper during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game on Monday, Jan 16, 2023, in Minneapolis. Illinois won 78-60. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)