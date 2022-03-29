 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Illinois football gets second commitment of 2023 class

Illinois football helmets (Alec Bryant)

Former Virginia Tech defensive end Alec Bryant committed to Illinois on Tuesday.

 Michael Glasgow, University of Illinois Sports Information

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois got its second commit in the 2023 recruting class from East St. Louis three-star linebacker Antwon Hayden on Tuesday.

Hayden had 117 tackles and five sacks for the Flyers in their Illinois Class 6A runner up season as a junior. 

He's the 14th ranked player in Illniois according to 247sports and gives the Illini two of the state's top-15 players with Arthur's Kaden Feagin, the state's third ranked prospect.

Illinois was the first Power 5 school to offer Hayden, who chose the Illini over other FBS offers from Arkansas State and Buffalo among others. 

Follow Anderson Kimball on Twitter at: byAndy Kimball

