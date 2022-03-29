Illinois football gets second commitment of 2023 class

ANDERSON KIMBALL
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois got its second commit in the 2023 recruting class from East St. Louis three-star linebacker Antwon Hayden on Tuesday.
Hayden had 117 tackles and five sacks for the Flyers in their Illinois Class 6A runner up season as a junior.
He's the 14th ranked player in Illniois according to 247sports and gives the Illini two of the state's top-15 players with Arthur's Kaden Feagin, the state's third ranked prospect.
Illinois was the first Power 5 school to offer Hayden, who chose the Illini over other FBS offers from Arkansas State and Buffalo among others.
