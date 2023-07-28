INDIANAPOLIS — Bret Bielema said he remembers during his first spring when he was out in the rain and athletic director Josh Whitman stayed after practice and checked in about the football program.

The pair stood and talked as the rain fell.

“It was probably a half-hour after we were done with practice. I looked around, and he and I were the only two on the field in the rain standing by ourselves,” Bielema said. “At that point, I'm like, if an AD is going to stand outside and talk to me in the rain a half-hour after practice, this is a guy who cares about our program.”

One thing Whitman and Bielema have made clear this summer is they both plan to be with each other at Illinois for the long haul. Bielema’s contract extension proved that, while Whitman has also publicly stated he isn’t looking to leave his alma mater.

"I think it means everything to this program," Whitman said. "I think that when you find people who provide the kind of leadership that you're looking for who share the values that you do, have been able to do the things that he's done here in the first two years of his tenure, you want some opportunity to prolong that and to create some opportunity to do it on a long-term scale.”

After keeping an eye on the Illinois opening for years, Bielema was on the market at the same time as the job opened, so he grabbed the opportunity for what he sees as his final coaching job.

“I wanted to get back into head coaching, but I didn't want to go to a situation where I didn't think it could be sustained,” Bielema said. “I wanted this to be my last rodeo.”

So far that rodeo has gone smoothly, with Bielema earning an extension through 2028 after an 8-5 season. Whitman was eager to get Bielema locked down long-term, and Bielema wanted to make that commitment.

“When we got into our contract talks after this last season, there were a lot of points to those discussions, obviously, but longevity was central to that and his willingness to commit to the university was notable and something that was really exciting," Whitman said.

That means both will be on the same page and moving in lockstep going forward.

"You have to make decisions that are based on what's in our next-best interest and occasionally that conflicts with what might be in our best long-term interests, and so when you're both acting on the long term future of a program, it allows you to align more holistically around many different elements connected to the program," Whitman said.

Whitman intrigued by legislation

Whitman has publicly been a proponent of change in college athletics and with three different potential bills unveiled in Congress over the past week.

They’ve proposed possible changes to how schools could be more involved in Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deals with athletes and collectives, while also addressing changes to the transfer portal. Whitman has been open to potential changes in athlete compensation.

"I think they're promising," Whitman said. "I think that, unlike some other things that I've seen in the last couple of years, they show, I would say, a broader awareness of our industry, and I think a better understanding of the dynamics on our campuses, so I thought both have some real potential.”

Illinois being vigilant of hazing allegations

In light of the allegations of hazing and misconduct at Northwestern and the firing of football coach Pat Fitzgerald, Whitman and other ADs have a sense of urgency to confirm that their own houses are still in order.

Whitman has previously communicated with athletes about cultures with their respective teams, and has typically done exit interviews with senior football players at the end of each season. Those kinds of conversations will continue.

"No question," Whitman said. "I think any time there is a call to crisis on any campus across the country in any fashion, over the last seven years, any administrator would be missing the boat if they didn't take that opportunity to look at their own program and make sure that you're tightening your policies, and reinforcing your messaging. We've certainly done that the University of Illinois."

