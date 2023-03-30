CHAMPAIGN — For the second straight season, Illinois will have a chunk of its roster to turn over.

That's become the norm across college basketball with the addition of the one-time transfer rule. Here's where Illinois' current roster stands while the portal continues to heat up.

Additions

Amani Hansberry, Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn, Niccolo Moretti

Niccolo Moretti joined the program in January, but will get his first chance at being in the rotation next season after redshirting.

The 6-foot-1 Italian from Bologna is the younger brother of Davide Moretti, a starter on Texas Tech’s national runner up team in 2018-19. Niccolo was added shortly after Skyy Clark took a personal leave from the program before eventually transferring to Louisville.

Moretti has the skill set of a pure point guard, and could add some playmaking along with veteran guard additions.

Amani Hansberry was the Baltimore Banner’s Area Player of the Year and the Gatorade Player of the Year in Maryland, averaging 15.3 points and 12 rebounds as a senior.

A 6-foot-8 four-star forward who rebounds well and can pass out of the post will be a versatile piece in the Illini’s frontcourt.

Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn was a former five-star prospect who decommitted from Purdue and signed with Illinois in November.

He dropped to a four-star after missing time with a foot injury and transferring to play in the Overtime Elite league. He averaged 20.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Holy Rams. He was second in the league in scoring.

Illinois will have more addition in the following weeks from the transfer portal.

Players leaving

Jayden Epps, Matthew Mayer, Branon Lieb

Matthew Mayer is out of eligibility, while Skyy Clark and Zacharie Perrin each left in the middle of the season. Illinois will need to replace Mayer’s scoring at the wing spot.

Jayden Epps became the first player to enter the portal on Tuesday. He shifted into the starting point guard for most of conference play before a concussion sidelined him the last week of the regular season. He came back and played nine minutes in two postseason games.

That means Illinois has three guard options on the roster currently in Moretti, Gibbs-Lawhorn and Sencire Harris, who is the only one with collegiate experience, meaning a veteran guard is the Illini’s primary need in the portal this offseason.

Illinois forward Brandon Lieb entered the transfer portal on Thursday, becoming the second Illinois transfer this offseason.

Lieb averaged 3.1 minutes in 31 games over three seasons as a reserve center after joining Illinois as a three-star recruit from Deerfield. He played a career-high 12 minutes in the Illini’s win at Minnesota on Jan. 16.

Players who have announced they’re staying

Luke Goode, Dain Dainja

In an era where every player has the option to move into the portal each season, Luke Goode and Dain Dainja’s statements last week that they are returning next season were noteworthy.

Goode came back from a foot injury to be a part of the rotation down the stretch, shooting 42.1% from 3 in 10 games. He had 24 points and six 3s in the final three games.

He entered the season as a starter before his preseason injury that required surgery, and will be in the mix to start on the wing next season.

Dainja’s efficiency around the rim got him into the starting lineup near the end of non-conference play. He became one of the most efficient bigs in the conference. He had his struggles with consistency and turnovers near the end of the season, but was top-10 in the Big Ten in player efficiency rating (seventh) and ninth in win shares per 40 minutes.

Players who are set to return

Sencire Harris, Ty Rodgers, RJ Melendez

Since none of these names have entered the portal, there is no reason to believe they won’t return next season. Harris started a couple of games and was an energizer off the bench.

Ty Rodgers was a spark plug who played all over the floor. Underwood praised his versatility and he ended the season playing some point guard.

RJ Melendez came on strong in the NCAA Tournament for the second straight year, with 10 points spearheading a comeback attempt in the team’s March loss to Arkansas.

Those tournament performances bookended an up-and-down season for him. He had a shooting slump where he shot 23.6% from mid-December to mid-February. He also had a career high of 17 points early in the season and had his first-career double double against Minnesota on Feb. 20.

He finished the season averaging 7.6 points and shooting 41.7% from 3 in his final seven games. If he returns he could become an intriguing wing piece whose breakout could happen a year later than some expected.

Players who are undecided

Coleman Hawkins and Terrence Shannon Jr.

Coleman Hawkins and Terrence Shannon Jr. both could return, but will also have NBA Draft interest. Hawkins declared for the draft while maintaining his college eligibility on Tuesday, while Shannon hasn’t announced his future plans yet.

Both were in The Athletic’s latest mock draft. Shannon is currently projected as an early-second round pick while Hawkins is in the back end of the second round.

Both will likely be invited to the NBA combine May 16-18, where testing and performance in drills and scrimmages will help determine their final stock and feedback from teams before they have to make final decisions. The deadline for NCAA players to withdraw from the draft is May 31.

Illinois currently has two scholarships open, and would have four if both Hawkins and Shannon move on.

PHOTOS: Illinois loses to Penn State in the Big Ten Tournament B10 Penn St Illinois Basketball B10 Penn St Illinois Basketball B10 Penn St Illinois Basketball B10 Penn St Illinois Basketball B10 Penn St Illinois Basketball B10 Penn St Illinois Basketball B10 Penn St Illinois Basketball B10 Penn St Illinois Basketball B10 Penn St Illinois Basketball B10 Penn St Illinois Basketball B10 Penn St Illinois Basketball B10 Penn St Illinois Basketball B10 Penn St Illinois Basketball B10 Penn St Illinois Basketball B10 Penn St Illinois Basketball