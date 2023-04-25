CHAMPAIGN — When the NFL Draft kicks off on Thursday, Illinois could have its highest draft pick in over a decade.

Devon Witherspoon has consistently been projected as a first-round pick and would be the Illini’s first since AJ Jenkins and Whitney Mercilus in 2012.

Witherspoon has been steadily placed in the top 10, mocked recently at No. 6 to the Detroit Lions, who had cornerbacks coach Dre Bly lead his pro day workout. The last time Illinois had a player selected in the top 10 was 1996, when Kevin Hardy and Simeon Rice were selected second and third overall.

Witherspoon will be gone by the end of Thursday night. Here are the other Illinois players who could get their NFL opportunity by the end of the weekend.

Possible day two picks

Sydney Brown, Quan Martin, Chase Brown

All three were All-Big Ten players, while Chase and Sydney Brown each got All-American recognition.

Sydney Brown and Martin have both been trending up since the NFL combine, with Brown mocked solidly in the second round after having six interceptions last season — the most for any Illini since 2001.

Chase Brown and Martin have been mocked in the third and fourth rounds, with NFL.com mocking Martin at the tail end of the third, while Brown is predicted as the first pick in the fourth round.

Brown was a Doak Walker Award finalist and was the nation’s leading rusher for most of the year before sitting out of the ReliaQuest Bowl and preparing for the draft. He finished with 1,643 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Martin had 11 pass breakups, three picks and a pair of forced fumbles mainly as a slot corner or nickel.

They’ll hear their names called, but it could be either at the end of day two or at the beginning of day three. After Witherspoon is selected on Thursday, head coach Bret Bielema will go to Canada to watch the draft with the Browns while Henry will go to Florida to watch with Martin.

Illinois will likely have multiple picks in the first two days of the draft for the first time since 2012, when four players were selected in the first two rounds.

Possible later round selections

Calvin Avery, Alex Palczewski

Palczewski was an All-Big Ten and second-team All-American selection after putting together a career season — he was fully healthy after recovery from multiple surgeries before the 2021 season. He ended his career as the Big Ten record holder in career starts.

He’ll be a fringe draft selection along with Calvin Avery, who was mocked as a seventh round pick in the latest NFL.com mock draft.

Avery was the man in the middle who helped open up space for star defensive ends Johnny Newton and Keith Randolph, He had a breakthrough season after losing weight and snatching the starting nose tackle job in the 2022 season, when he played all 13 games and finished with 24 tackles.

Possible undrafted free agents and training camp invites:

Tommy DeVito, Alex Pihlstrom, Isaac Darkangelo, Kendall Smith

DeVito had the best completion percentage (69.9%) and second-best passer rating (141.22) for an Illinois quarterback in his lone season in Champaign. After being an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection, he’ll have a good shot at getting a training camp opportunity.

"I get calls on Darkangelo. I get calls on Pihlstrom, I get called on Kendall Smith I get calls on everybody, really," Bielema said. "And it's kind of fun because one of the things that's jumped out to me ... I've talked to a lot of D-coordinators, a lot of personnel people a lot of GMs and they're like, 'Man, are you guys fun to watch.' ... Tommy has gotten a lot of interest here of late."

Pihlstrom entered Illinois as a walk-on tight end, but left as a second-team All-Big Ten center after switching to offensive line and being thrust into a starting role as a first-time center last season.

Smith had five interceptions at the free safety spot in his first year as a starter, while Darkangelo started as a reserve linebacker but ended up as the team’s leading tackler with 71.

