What to know about Purdue at No. 21 Illinois

Michigan St Illinois Football

Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito passes the ball against Michigan State defensive tackle Jalen Hunt (99) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)

 Matt Marton

When: 11 a.m., Saturday

Where: Memorial Stadium, Champaign, Illinois

Records: Illinois 7-2, Purdue 5-4

Series; Last meeting: Purdue leads 46-45-6; Purdue won 13-9 on Sept. 25, 2021

TV, radio: ESPN2, WSOY 1340 AM (Decatur), KFNS 590 AM (St. Louis), WJBC 93.7 FM (Bloomington-Normal), WCRC 95.7 FM (Effingham)

About Illinois: Illini lost to Michigan State 23-15 last week. Chase Brown leads the nation in rushing with 1,344 yards. ... Quarterback Tommy DeVito is second in the nation in completion percentage at 71.8%. ... Cornerback Devon Witherspoon leads the Big Ten in passes defended at 11. ... If Illinois wins it will have a multiple game lead or tiebreaker over every team in the Big Ten West.

About Purdue: Boilermakers lost to Iowa 24-3 last week. ... Wide receiver Charlie Jones leads the Big Ten in receiving yards with 944 while quarterback Aidan O'Connell leads the conference in passing with 304.8 passing yards per game. 

