About Illinois: Illini fell to Penn State in second round of the Big Ten Tournament last week ... Terrence Shannon Jr. leads the team in scoring with 17.1 points per game. ... Matthew Mayer has been in double figures in seven of the past eight games and is second on the team with 12.8 points per game. ... Freshman Ty Rodgers has played an expanded role and some point guard in the home stretch of the season.