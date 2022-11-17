What to know about No. 19 Illinois vs. No. 8 UCLA basketball

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Monmouth Illinois Basketball

Illinois' Dain Dainja (42) prepares to set a screen for teammate Coleman Hawkins (33) on Monmouth's Amaan Sandhu (33) as Myles Foster defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Champaign, Ill.

 Michael Allio - freelancer, FR171864 AP

When: 8:30 p.m., Friday

Where: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada

Records: Illinois 3-0, UCLA 3-0

Series; Last meeting: UCLA leads 6-3; UCLA won 74-68 on Dec. 30, 1997.

TV, radio: ESPNU, WSOY 1340 AM (Decatur), KFNS 590 AM (St. Louis), WJBC 93.7 FM (Bloomington-Normal), WCRC 95.7 FM (Effingham)

About Illinois: Off to a 3-0 start behind Texas Tech transfer Terrence Shannon Jr., who is averaging 22.7 points. ... Dain Dainja is averaging 17.3 points and 9.7 rebounds off the bench. ... Freshman guard Jayden Epps has 34 points over the past two games.

About UCLA: Bruins are 3-0 and return Jamie Jaquez and Tyger Campbell, two starters from the 2020-21 Final Four team, with top-10 freshman Amari Bailey. ... Jayden Clark leads the team in scoring with 17.3 points per game.

