 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

topical

What to know about No. 18 Illinois vs. Alabama A&M

  • 0
APTOPIX Penn St Illinois Basketball

Illinois 's Skyy Clark (55) blocks the shot of Penn State's Camren Wynter during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

 Charles Rex Arbogast

When: 3 p.m., Saturday

Where: State Farm Center, Champaign, Illinois

Records: Illinois 7-3, 0-2 Big Ten; Alabama A&M 3-6

Series; Last meeting: First meeting between schools

TV, radio: Big Ten Network, WSOY 1340 AM (Decatur), KFNS 590 AM (St. Louis), WJBC 93.7 FM (Bloomington-Normal), WCRC 95.7 FM (Effingham)

About Illinois: Fell to Penn State on Saturday to drop to 0-2 in conference play. ... Terrence Shannon leads the team in scoring with 17.8 points per game. ... Coleman Hawkins leads the team in rebounds (6.2) and assists (4.2). 

About Alabama A&M: Bulldogs lost to South Alabama 78-71 on Monday. ... Guard Garrett Hicks leads the team in scoring with 16.8 points per game. ... Bulldogs have 11 players averaging over 10 minutes per game. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News