What to know about No. 18 Illinois vs. Alabama A&M

Records: Illinois 7-3, 0-2 Big Ten; Alabama A&M 3-6
Series; Last meeting: First meeting between schools
TV, radio: Big Ten Network, WSOY 1340 AM (Decatur), KFNS 590 AM (St. Louis), WJBC 93.7 FM (Bloomington-Normal), WCRC 95.7 FM (Effingham)
About Illinois: Fell to Penn State on Saturday to drop to 0-2 in conference play. ... Terrence Shannon leads the team in scoring with 17.8 points per game. ... Coleman Hawkins leads the team in rebounds (6.2) and assists (4.2).
About Alabama A&M: Bulldogs lost to South Alabama 78-71 on Monday. ... Guard Garrett Hicks leads the team in scoring with 16.8 points per game. ... Bulldogs have 11 players averaging over 10 minutes per game.
Illinois 's Skyy Clark (55) blocks the shot of Penn State's Camren Wynter during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)