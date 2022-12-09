 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
What to know about No. 17 Illinois vs. Penn State

APTOPIX Illinois Texas Basketball

Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) reacts after scoring and drawing a foul in overtime during the team's NCAA college basketball game against Texas in the Jimmy V Classic, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

 John Minchillo

When: 11 a.m., Saturday

Where: State Farm Center, Champaign, Illinois

Records: Illinois 7-2, 0-1 Big Ten Penn State 6-3, 0-1 Big Ten

Series; Last meeting: Illinois leads 32-19; Illinois won 60-55 on March 3, 2022.

TV, radio: Big Ten Network, WSOY 1340 AM (Decatur), KFNS 590 AM (St. Louis), WJBC 93.7 FM (Bloomington-Normal), WCRC 95.7 FM (Effingham)

About Illinois: Beat No. 2 Texas at the Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday behind 21 points from Matthew Mayer. ... Terrence Shannon Jr. leads the team in scoring with 19.3 points per game. ... Coleman Hawkins averages 10.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.0 assists. 

About Texas: Nittany Lions lost to Michigan State 67-58 on Wednesday. Jalen Pickett leads the team with 15.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game. ... Starters Seth Lundy and Cameron Wynter each shooting 46.7% from 3. Penn State shoots it 39.3% from 3 as a team. 

