What to know about No. 17 Illinois vs. Penn State

Where: State Farm Center, Champaign, Illinois Records: Illinois 7-2, 0-1 Big Ten Penn State 6-3, 0-1 Big Ten Series; Last meeting: Illinois leads 32-19; Illinois won 60-55 on March 3, 2022. TV, radio: Big Ten Network, WSOY 1340 AM (Decatur), KFNS 590 AM (St. Louis), WJBC 93.7 FM (Bloomington-Normal), WCRC 95.7 FM (Effingham) About Illinois: Beat No. 2 Texas at the Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday behind 21 points from Matthew Mayer. ... Terrence Shannon Jr. leads the team in scoring with 19.3 points per game. ... Coleman Hawkins averages 10.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.0 assists. About Texas: Nittany Lions lost to Michigan State 67-58 on Wednesday. Jalen Pickett leads the team with 15.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game. ... Starters Seth Lundy and Cameron Wynter each shooting 46.7% from 3. Penn State shoots it 39.3% from 3 as a team.
Photos: Illinois tops Texas, 85-78
Illinois Texas Basketball
Illinois' Coleman Hawkins (33) shoots over Texas' Timmy Allen (0) during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game in the Jimmy V Classic, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, in New York.
JOHN MINCHILLO, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Illinois Texas Basketball
Texas' Dillon Mitchell (23) fouls Illinois' Dain Dainja (42) during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game in the Jimmy V Classic, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, in New York.
JOHN MINCHILLO, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Illinois Texas Basketball
Illinois' Jayden Epps (3) drives against Texas' Brock Cunningham (30) during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game in the Jimmy V Classic, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, in New York.
JOHN MINCHILLO, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Illinois Texas Basketball
Texas' Marcus Carr (5) and Illinois' Dain Dainja (42) lose control of a rebound during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game in the Jimmy V Classic, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, in New York.
JOHN MINCHILLO, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Illinois Texas Basketball
Illinois' Josh Ogundele, left, defends against Texas' Timmy Allen (0) during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game in the Jimmy V Classic, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, in New York.
JOHN MINCHILLO, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Illinois Texas Basketball
Illinois' Jayden Epps (3) eyes the basket against Texas' Marcus Carr (5) in overtime during the team's NCAA college basketball game in the Jimmy V Classic, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, in New York.
JOHN MINCHILLO, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Illinois Texas Basketball
Illinois' RJ Melendez (15) shoots against Texas' Timmy Allen (0) during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game in the Jimmy V Classic, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, in New York.
JOHN MINCHILLO, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Illinois Texas Basketball
Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr., right, reacts after scoring and drawing a foul in overtime during the team's NCAA college basketball game against Texas in the Jimmy V Classic, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, in New York.
JOHN MINCHILLO, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Illinois Texas Basketball
Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) reacts after scoring and drawing a foul in overtime during the team's NCAA college basketball game against Texas in the Jimmy V Classic, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, in New York.
JOHN MINCHILLO, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Illinois Texas Basketball
Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) reacts after scoring and drawing a foul in overtime during the team's NCAA college basketball game against Texas in the Jimmy V Classic, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, in New York.
JOHN MINCHILLO, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Illinois Texas Basketball
Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) dribbles around Texas' Sir'Jabari Rice (10) during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game in the Jimmy V Classic, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, in New York.
JOHN MINCHILLO, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Illinois Texas Basketball
Texas' Dillon Mitchell (23) shoots against Illinois' Coleman Hawkins (33) during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game in the Jimmy V Classic, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, in New York.
JOHN MINCHILLO, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Illinois Texas Basketball
Texas' Timmy Allen (0) looks to pass off a rebound against Illinois' Coleman Hawkins (33) during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game in the Jimmy V Classic, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, in New York.
JOHN MINCHILLO, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Illinois Texas Basketball
Texas' Tyrese Hunter (4) drives against Illinois' Jayden Epps (3) during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game in the Jimmy V Classic, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, in New York.
JOHN MINCHILLO, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Illinois Texas Basketball
Texas' Marcus Carr (5) drives against Illinois' RJ Melendez (15) during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game in the Jimmy V Classic, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, in New York.
JOHN MINCHILLO, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Illinois Texas Basketball
Illinois' Matthew Mayer (24) reacts after scoring three points during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Texas in the Jimmy V Classic on Tuesday in New York.
JOHN MINCHILLO, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Illinois Texas Basketball
Texas' Sir'Jabari Rice (10) drives around Illinois' Dain Dainja (42) during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game in the Jimmy V Classic, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, in New York.
JOHN MINCHILLO, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Illinois Texas Basketball
Texas' head coach Chris Beard, left, meets with Tyrese Hunter (4) and Marcus Carr (5) at the bench during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Illinois in the Jimmy V Classic, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, in New York.
JOHN MINCHILLO, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Illinois Texas Basketball
Texas' Dylan Disu, right, drives against Illinois' Sencire Harris, left, during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game in the Jimmy V Classic, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, in New York.
JOHN MINCHILLO, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Illinois Texas Basketball
Illinois head coach Brad Underwood works the bench during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Texas in the Jimmy V Classic, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, in New York.
JOHN MINCHILLO, ASSOCIATED PRESS
