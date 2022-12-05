 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
What to know about No. 17 Illinois vs. No. 2 Texas

Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr., upper left, dunks against several Maryland defenders during a Friday game in College Park, Md.

When: 6 p.m., Tuesday

Where: Madison Square Garden, New York, New York

Records: Illinois 6-2, Texas 6-0

Series; Last meeting: Texas leads 3-2; Texas won 90-84 on Nov. 18, 2010.

TV, radio: ESPN, WSOY 1340 AM (Decatur), KFNS 590 AM (St. Louis), WJBC 93.7 FM (Bloomington-Normal), WCRC 95.7 FM (Effingham)

About Illinois: Dropped conference opener to Maryland on Friday. ... Terrence Shannon Jr. leads the team in scoring with 19.8 points per game. ... Coleman Hawkins averages 10.1 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists. 

About Texas: Longhorns beat Creighton 72-67 on Thursday. ... Guards Tyrese Hunter and Marcus Carr average 16.0 and 15.5 points, respectively. Hunter transferred from Iowa State while Carr transferred from Minnesota after the 2020-21 season. ... Longhorns have nine players averaging 16 minutes a game or more. 

