What to know about No. 17 Illinois vs. No. 2 Texas

Where: Madison Square Garden, New York, New York Records: Illinois 6-2, Texas 6-0 Series; Last meeting: Texas leads 3-2; Texas won 90-84 on Nov. 18, 2010. TV, radio: ESPN, WSOY 1340 AM (Decatur), KFNS 590 AM (St. Louis), WJBC 93.7 FM (Bloomington-Normal), WCRC 95.7 FM (Effingham) About Illinois: Dropped conference opener to Maryland on Friday. ... Terrence Shannon Jr. leads the team in scoring with 19.8 points per game. ... Coleman Hawkins averages 10.1 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists. About Texas: Longhorns beat Creighton 72-67 on Thursday. ... Guards Tyrese Hunter and Marcus Carr average 16.0 and 15.5 points, respectively. Hunter transferred from Iowa State while Carr transferred from Minnesota after the 2020-21 season. ... Longhorns have nine players averaging 16 minutes a game or more.
PHOTOS: Illinois beats Syracuse in ACC/Big Ten Challenge
Syracuse's Benny Williams (13) and Illinois' Matthew Mayer wait for a rebound during a Tuesday game in Champaign, Ill. Mayer had nine rebounds and six points against the Orange and played 22 minutes.
Michael Allio, Associated Press
Syracuse's Mounir Hima (55) and Chris Bell (0) defend as Illinois' Coleman Hawkins looks to pass the ball during the first half.
Michael Allio, Associated Press.
Syracuse's Judah Mintz, middle, works the ball inside against Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) and Matthew Mayer during a Tuesday game in Champaign, Ill. Illinois held Mintz to 3-for-16 shooting. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Illinois coach Brad Underwood reacts to a play during a Tuesday game against Syracuse in Champaign, Ill. Underwood won his 100th game as the coach at Illinois on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Illinois' Dain Dainja (42) and Syracuse's Chris Bell vie for a rebound during the first half of Tuesday's game in Champaign, Ill.
Michael Allio, Associated Press
Illinois' Coleman Hawkins (33) picks up the ball as Skyy Clark (55) and Syracuse's Benny Williams (13) and Judah Mintz (3) follow during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Illinois coach Brad Underwood questions referee Larry Scirotto during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Syracuse, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Syracuse's Judah Mintz looks to pass the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Syracuse's Chris Bell (0) works inside against Illinois' Coleman Hawkins during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. Bell was called for an offensive foul. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Illinois' Dain Dainja (42) works inside against Syracuse's Jesse Edwards during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. Dainja was called for an offensive foul. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Syracuse's Benny Williams (13) and Illinois' RJ Melendez, right, vie for the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Syracuse's Judah Mintz dunks as Illinois' Skyy Clark (55) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Syracuse's Symir Torrence (10) blocks the shot of Illinois' Skyy Clark during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
