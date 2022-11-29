What to know about No. 16 Illinois vs. Syracuse

About Illinois: Beat Lindenwood 92-59 on Friday. Texas Tech transfer Terrence Shannon Jr. leads the team in scoring with 20.3 points per game. ... Dain Dainja is averaging 13.0 points and 7.0 rebounds off the bench. ... Freshman Skyy Clark had a career-high 19 points in his last outing.

About Syracuse: Orange lost to Bryant and St Johns last week. ... Former Illini Andre Curbelo had a game-high 23 points and six assists to help the Johnnies sink Syracuse on Nov. 22. ... Starting point guard and leading scorer Judah Mintz (16.2 points per game) was one of the players ejected against Bryant for a scuffle after he slapped Bryant guard Doug Edert.