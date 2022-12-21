 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
What to know about No. 16 Illinois vs. Missouri

Alabama A M Illinois Basketball

Illinois' Skyy Clark (55) looks to pass the ball as Alabama A&M's EJ Williams (34) and Lorenzo Downey, center, defend during a Saturday game in Champaign, Ill.

 Michael Allio, Associated Press

When: 8 p.m., Thursday

Where: State Farm Center, Champaign, Illinois

Records: Illinois 8-3, 0-2 Big Ten; Missouri 10-1

Series; Last meeting: Illinois leads series 33-19; Illinois won 88-63 last season (Dec. 22, 2021)

TV, radio: SEC Network, WSOY 1340 AM (Decatur), KFNS 590 AM (St. Louis), WJBC 93.7 FM (Bloomington-Normal), WCRC 95.7 FM (Effingham)

About Illinois: Beat Alabama A&M 68-47 on Saturday. ... Terrence Shannon Jr. leads the team in scoring with 17.8 points per game. ... Coleman Hawkins leads the team in rebounds (6.1) and assists (4.2). 

About Missouri: Tigers beat UCF 68-66 on a buzzer-beater Saturday and are off to their best start since 2013-14 in the first year under Dennis Gates. ... Cleveland State transfer D'Moi Hodge leads the team in scoring with 16.4 points per game.

