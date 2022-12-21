What to know about No. 16 Illinois vs. Missouri

About Illinois: Beat Alabama A&M 68-47 on Saturday. ... Terrence Shannon Jr. leads the team in scoring with 17.8 points per game. ... Coleman Hawkins leads the team in rebounds (6.1) and assists (4.2).

About Missouri: Tigers beat UCF 68-66 on a buzzer-beater Saturday and are off to their best start since 2013-14 in the first year under Dennis Gates. ... Cleveland State transfer D'Moi Hodge leads the team in scoring with 16.4 points per game.