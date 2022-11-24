What to know about No. 16 Illinois vs. Lindenwood

About Illinois: Split a pair of games against top-20 opponents in Las Vegas last weekend with a win over UCLA and a loss to Virginia. Texas Tech transfer Terrence Shannon Jr. leads the team in scoring with 21.2 points per game. ... Dain Dainja is averaging 14 points and 7.6 rebounds off the bench. ... Freshman guard Jayden Epps has scored in double figures in three of his past four games.