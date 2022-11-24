What to know about No. 16 Illinois vs. Lindenwood

When: 8:00 p.m., Friday
Where: State Farm Center, Champaign
Records: Illinois 4-1, Lindenwood 2-4
Series; Last meeting: Illinois leads 1-0; Illinois won 117-65 on Nov. 26, 2019
TV, radio: Big Ten+, WSOY 1340 AM (Decatur), KFNS 590 AM (St. Louis), WJBC 93.7 FM (Bloomington-Normal), WCRC 95.7 FM (Effingham)
About Illinois: Split a pair of games against top-20 opponents in Las Vegas last weekend with a win over UCLA and a loss to Virginia. Texas Tech transfer Terrence Shannon Jr. leads the team in scoring with 21.2 points per game. ... Dain Dainja is averaging 14 points and 7.6 rebounds off the bench. ... Freshman guard Jayden Epps has scored in double figures in three of his past four games.
About Lindenwood: Lions are in their first Division I season as a member of the Ohio Valley Conference. ... Had an 82-53 loss to Missouri earlier this season. ... Guard Chris Childs leads the team in scoring with 16.5 points per game.