 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

What to know about No. 16 Illinois vs. Lindenwood

  • 0
APTOPIX Illinois Virginia Basketball

Illinois' Dain Dainja, top, dives over Virginia's Armaan Franklin, bottom, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

When: 8:00 p.m., Friday

Where: State Farm Center, Champaign

Records: Illinois 4-1, Lindenwood 2-4

Series; Last meeting: Illinois leads 1-0; Illinois won 117-65 on Nov. 26, 2019

TV, radio: Big Ten+, WSOY 1340 AM (Decatur), KFNS 590 AM (St. Louis), WJBC 93.7 FM (Bloomington-Normal), WCRC 95.7 FM (Effingham)

About Illinois: Split a pair of games against top-20 opponents in Las Vegas last weekend with a win over UCLA and a loss to Virginia. Texas Tech transfer Terrence Shannon Jr. leads the team in scoring with 21.2 points per game. ... Dain Dainja is averaging 14 points and 7.6 rebounds off the bench. ... Freshman guard Jayden Epps has scored in double figures in three of his past four games.

About Lindenwood: Lions are in their first Division I season as a member of the Ohio Valley Conference. ... Had an 82-53 loss to Missouri earlier this season. ... Guard Chris Childs leads the team in scoring with 16.5 points per game.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News