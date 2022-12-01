What to know about No. 16 Illinois at No. 22 Maryland

Where: Excel Energy Center, College Park, Maryland
Records: Illinois 6-1, Maryland 7-0
Series; Last meeting: Maryland leads 13-7; Maryland won 81-65 on Jan. 21, 2022.
TV, radio: Big Ten Network, WSOY 1340 AM (Decatur), KFNS 590 AM (St. Louis), WJBC 93.7 FM (Bloomington-Normal), WCRC 95.7 FM (Effingham)
About Illinois: Beat Syracuse 73-44 on Tuesday. ... Terrence Shannon Jr. leads the team in scoring with 19.9 points per game. ... Coleman Hawkins had a triple-double in the team's game against Syracuse with 15 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.
About Maryland: Terrapins beat Louisville 79-54 on Tuesday. ... First-year coach Kevin Willard has Maryland off to an undefeated start in the non conference behind Donta Scott (15.9 points per game). Scott had 42 points in two games against Illinois last season.
