What to know about Minnesota at Illinois

About Illinois: Illini beat Iowa 9-6 last week. Their 5-1 start is the best since 2011. ... Chase Brown leads the nation in rushing with 879 yards. ... Quarterback Tommy DeVito left the game against Iowa with an ankle injury in the first quarter. It's unclear whether he will be available this week.

About Minnesota: Golden Gophers lost to Purdue 20-10 on Oct. 1 before a bye week. ... Running back Mo Ibrahim was out for that game but coach P.J. Fleck said he'll be available. Ibrahim has 600 yards from scrimmage and eight touchdowns in four games. ... Minnesota is second in the country in scoring defense (8.8 points allowed per game. Illinois is first at eight points allowed per game.