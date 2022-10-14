 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
What to know about Minnesota at Illinois

APTOPIX Iowa Illinois Football

Illinois place kicker Fabrizio Pinton watches his go ahead field goal off the hold of Hugh Robertson in the Illini's win against Iowa.

 Charles Rex Arbogast, Associated Press

When: 11 a.m., Saturday

Where: Memorial Stadium, Champaign, Illinois

Records: Illinois 5-1, Minnesota 4-1

Series; Last meeting: Illinois leads 38-37-2; Illinois won 14-6 Nov. 6, 2021.

TV, radio: Big Ten Network, WSOY 1340 AM (Decatur), KFNS 590 AM (St. Louis), WJBC 93.7 FM (Bloomington-Normal), WCRC 95.7 FM (Effingham)

About Illinois: Illini beat Iowa 9-6 last week. Their 5-1 start is the best since 2011. ... Chase Brown leads the nation in rushing with 879 yards. ... Quarterback Tommy DeVito left the game against Iowa with an ankle injury in the first quarter. It's unclear whether he will be available this week.

About Minnesota: Golden Gophers lost to Purdue 20-10 on Oct. 1 before a bye week. ... Running back Mo Ibrahim was out for that game but coach P.J. Fleck said he'll be available. Ibrahim has 600 yards from scrimmage and eight touchdowns in four games. ... Minnesota is second in the country in scoring defense (8.8 points allowed per game. Illinois is first at eight points allowed per game.

