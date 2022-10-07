What to know about Iowa at Illinois

About Illinois: Illini beat Wisconsin 34-10 last week, winning in Madison for the first time in 20 years. ... Chase Brown leads the nation in rushing with 733 yards. ... Quarterback Tommy DeVito has 1,121 passing yards and nine touchdowns with two interceptions this season. ... Safety Kendall Smith leads the team with three interceptions while cornerback Devon Witherspoon is second in the nation in passes defended with eight.