What to know about Iowa at Illinois

When: 6:30 p.m., Saturday
Where: Memorial Stadium, Champaign, Illinois
Records: Illinois 4-1, Iowa 3-2
Series; Last meeting: Illinois leads 38-37-2; Iowa won 33-23 on Nov. 20.
TV, radio: Big Ten Network, WSOY 1340 AM (Decatur), KFNS 590 AM (St. Louis), WJBC 93.7 FM (Bloomington-Normal), WCRC 95.7 FM (Effingham)
About Illinois: Illini beat Wisconsin 34-10 last week, winning in Madison for the first time in 20 years. ... Chase Brown leads the nation in rushing with 733 yards. ... Quarterback Tommy DeVito has 1,121 passing yards and nine touchdowns with two interceptions this season. ... Safety Kendall Smith leads the team with three interceptions while cornerback Devon Witherspoon is second in the nation in passes defended with eight.
About Iowa: Bret Bielema played for the Hawkeyes as a walk-on offensive lineman and was a graduate assistant and assistant from 1994-2001. ... Iowa lost 27-14 to Michigan on Saturday. ... Hawkeyes are seventh in the country in total defense and 130th in total offense.