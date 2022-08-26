 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
What to know about Illinois vs. Wyoming

Northwestern Illinois Football

Illinois wide receiver Isaiah Williams (1) celebrates his touchdown with Casey Washington during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Northwestern Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

 Charles Rex Arbogast

When: 3 p.m., Saturday

Where: Memorial Stadium, Champaign, Illinois

Series; Last meeting: First meeting between the two schools

TV, radio: Big Ten Network, WSOY 1340 AM (Decatur), KFNS 590 AM (Saint Louis), WJBC 93.7 FM (Bloomington-Normal), WCRC 95.7 FM (Effingham)

About Illinois: Illini are coming off a 5-7 season in 2021. Syracuse transfer Tommy DeVito will start at quarterback. ... Running back Chase Brown had 1,005 rushing yards in 2021 while converted quarterback Isaiah Williams led the team in receiving last season. ... Safety Sydney Brown, cornerback Devon Witherspoon and defensive ends Keith Randolph and Johnny Newton are the top returners for the defense. 

About Wyoming: The Cowboys were 7-6 in 2021, ending their season with a victory in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. ... Last year's quarterbacks Sean Chambers and Levi Williams both hit the portal in the offseason with Utah State transfer Andrew Peasley the favorite in a quarterback competition where coach Craig Bohl is yet to announce the starter. 

