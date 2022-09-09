What to know about Illinois vs. Virginia

About Illinois: Illini lost 23-20 to Indiana on Friday. ... Running back Chase Brown has 350 rushing yards through two games. ... Receiver Isaiah Williams has 138 yards and a score. ... Quarterback Tommy DeVito has thrown for 426 yards with four scores and an interception. ... Defensive end Johnny Newton had the Illini's first sack of the season vs. Indiana.

About Virginia: The Cavaliers were 6-6 in 2021 including a win in Champaign. They beat Richmond 34-17 to start 2022. ... Quarterback Brennan Armstrong returns after throwing for 4,449 yards and 31 touchdowns. ... Converted quarterback Keytaon Thompson had 1,237 yards from scrimmage and six touchdowns as a wide receiver last season ... Former coach Bronco Mendenhall stepped down after the 2021 season, with Tony Elliot replacing him.