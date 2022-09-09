 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
What to know about Illinois vs. Virginia

Illinois Indiana Football

Illinois head coach Bret Bielema smiles after a touchdown during the first half against Indiana.

 Darron Cummings, Associated Press

When: 3 p.m., Saturday

Where: Memorial Stadium, Champaign, Illinois

Records: Illinois 1-1, Virginia 1-0

Series; Last meeting: Illinois leads series 2-1; Virginia won 42-14 in 2021

TV, radio: ESPNU, WSOY 1340 AM (Decatur), KFNS 590 AM (St. Louis), WJBC 93.7 FM (Bloomington-Normal), WCRC 95.7 FM (Effingham)

About Illinois: Illini lost 23-20 to Indiana on Friday. ... Running back Chase Brown has 350 rushing yards through two games. ... Receiver Isaiah Williams has 138 yards and a score. ... Quarterback Tommy DeVito has thrown for 426 yards with four scores and an interception. ... Defensive end Johnny Newton had the Illini's first sack of the season vs. Indiana.

About Virginia: The Cavaliers were 6-6 in 2021 including a win in Champaign. They beat Richmond 34-17 to start 2022. ... Quarterback Brennan Armstrong returns after throwing for 4,449 yards and 31 touchdowns. ... Converted quarterback Keytaon Thompson had 1,237 yards from scrimmage and six touchdowns as a wide receiver last season ... Former coach Bronco Mendenhall stepped down after the 2021 season, with Tony Elliot replacing him. 

