About Illinois: Illini fell to Iowa on Saturday and then had its game against Minnesota postponed. ... Terrence Shannon Jr. leads the Illini in scoring with 17.0 points per game. ... Matthew Mayer has scored in double figures in nine of the Illini's past 10 contests and is averaging 15.0 points in that span. ... Jayden Epps has scored 12 points or more in each of his past four games and has taken over lead guard duties.