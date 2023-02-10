Records: Illinois 16-7, 7-5 Big Ten; Rutgers 16-8, 8-5
Series; Last meeting: Illinois leads 10-4; Rutgers won last meeting 70-59 (February 16, 2022)
TV; radio: Fox Sports 1; WSOY 1340 AM (Decatur), KFNS 590 AM (St. Louis), WJBC 93.7 FM (Bloomington-Normal), WCRC 95.7 FM (Effingham)
About Illinois: Illini fell to Iowa on Saturday and then had its game against Minnesota postponed. ... Terrence Shannon Jr. leads the Illini in scoring with 17.0 points per game. ... Matthew Mayer has scored in double figures in nine of the Illini's past 10 contests and is averaging 15.0 points in that span. ... Jayden Epps has scored 12 points or more in each of his past four games and has taken over lead guard duties.
About Rutgers: Scarlet Knights dropped a game against Indiana on Tuesday. ... Big man Clifford Omuruyi averages a team-high 13.5 points. ... Loyola-Maryland transfer Cam Spencer averages 12.9 points and shoots 41.9% from 3.