Records: Illinois 20-11, 11-9 Big Ten; Penn State 19-12, 10-10
Series; Last meeting: Illinois leads 32-21; Penn State won last meeting 93-81 (Feb. 14, 2023)
TV; radio: Big Ten Network; WSOY 1340 AM (Decatur), KFNS 590 AM (St. Louis), WJBC 93.7 FM (Bloomington-Normal), WCRC 95.7 FM (Effingham)
About Illinois: Illini fell to Purdue in the season finale on Sunday ... Terrence Shannon Jr. leads the team in scoring with 17.1 points per game. ... Matthew Mayer has been in double figures in the past seven games and is second on the team with 13.0 points per game. ... Freshman Ty Rodgers has played 22 minutes or more in six of the past seven games.
About Penn State: Nittany Lions won both matchups against Illinois by double digits. ... Jalen Pickett was a first-team All-Big Ten selection, and had 41 points in the team's win over Illinois in February. ... Penn State is seventh in the country in 3-point percentage (38.9%) and has four players in its rotation shooting over 39% from 3.
