What to know about Illinois vs. Ohio State

Indiana Illinois Basketball

Indiana's Tamar Bates (53) and Illinois' RJ Melendez (15) vie for a loose ball during the second half on Thursday.

 Michael Allio, Associated Press

When: 6 p.m., Tuesday

Where: State Farm Center, Champaign, Illinois

Records: Illinois 13-6, 4-4 Big Ten; Ohio State 11-8, 3-5 

Series; Last meeting: Illinois leads 109-81; Ohio State won 86-83 last season (Feb. 24, 2022)

TV; radio: ESPN; WSOY 1340 AM (Decatur), KFNS 590 AM (St. Louis), WJBC 93.7 FM (Bloomington-Normal), WCRC 95.7 FM (Effingham)

About Illinois: Illini had a four-game win streak snapped in a loss to Indiana on Thursday. ... Terrence Shannon Jr. had 26 points and leads the team in scoring with 18.1 points per game. ... Dain Dainja averages 10.1 points and 5.9 rebounds while Matthew Mayer averages 10.7 points and is shooting 37% from 3. 

About Ohio State: Buckeyes snapped a five-game losing streak with a win over Iowa on Saturday. ... Freshman Brice Sensabaugh leads the team in scoring at 17.5 points per game. ... Center Zed Key left the game against Iowa with a knee injury and its not certain if he'll play. 

