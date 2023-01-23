What to know about Illinois vs. Ohio State

Where: State Farm Center, Champaign, Illinois Records: Illinois 13-6, 4-4 Big Ten; Ohio State 11-8, 3-5 Series; Last meeting: Illinois leads 109-81; Ohio State won 86-83 last season (Feb. 24, 2022) TV; radio: ESPN; WSOY 1340 AM (Decatur), KFNS 590 AM (St. Louis), WJBC 93.7 FM (Bloomington-Normal), WCRC 95.7 FM (Effingham) About Illinois: Illini had a four-game win streak snapped in a loss to Indiana on Thursday. ... Terrence Shannon Jr. had 26 points and leads the team in scoring with 18.1 points per game. ... Dain Dainja averages 10.1 points and 5.9 rebounds while Matthew Mayer averages 10.7 points and is shooting 37% from 3. About Ohio State: Buckeyes snapped a five-game losing streak with a win over Iowa on Saturday. ... Freshman Brice Sensabaugh leads the team in scoring at 17.5 points per game. ... Center Zed Key left the game against Iowa with a knee injury and its not certain if he'll play.
PHOTOS: Illinois loses to Indiana
Indiana Illinois Basketball
Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) and Indiana's Trey Galloway vie for a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Indiana Illinois Basketball
Illinois' Sencire Harris (1) lays the ball up during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Indiana, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Indiana Illinois Basketball
Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) passes as Indiana's Trey Galloway (32) defends during a Jan. 19 game in Champaign, Ill. Shannon had 26 points.
Michael Allio, Associated Press
Indiana Illinois Basketball
Illinois' Dain Dainja (42) works the ball inside against Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Indiana Illinois Basketball
Illinois' Jayden Epps (3) dribbles during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Indiana, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Indiana Illinois Basketball
Illinois coach Brad Underwood pumps up the student section before an NCAA college basketball game against Indiana, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Indiana Illinois Basketball
Illinois' Coleman Hawkins (33) reacts to an official's call during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Indiana, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Indiana Illinois Basketball
Indiana's Jalen Hood-Schifino (1) passes as Illinois' Sencire Harris (1) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Indiana Illinois Basketball
Illinois' Dain Dainja (42) shoots as Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Indiana Illinois Basketball
Illinois coach Brad Underwood argues a call with an official during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Indiana, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Indiana Illinois Basketball
Indiana's Jordan Geronimo (22) rebounds during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Indiana Illinois Basketball
Illinois' Jayden Epps (3) sets up a play during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Indiana, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Indiana Illinois Basketball
Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) passes as Illinois' Jayden Epps (3) and Coleman Hawkins (33) defend during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Indiana Illinois Basketball
Indiana's Tamar Bates (53) and Illinois' RJ Melendez (15) vie for a loose ball a Jan. 19 game in Champaign, Ill. Melendez had 10 points and shot well after fighting a slump over the past few weeks.
Michael Allio, Associated Press
Indiana Illinois Basketball
Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) shoots as Indiana's Malik Reneau, right, defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Indiana Illinois Basketball
Indiana's Trey Galloway (32) dribbles during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!