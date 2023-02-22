Records: Illinois 18-9, 9-7 Big Ten; Northwestern 20-7, 11-5
Series; Last meeting: Illinois leads 141-44; Northwestern won last meeting 73-60 (Jan. 4, 2023)
TV; radio: Big Ten Network; WSOY 1340 AM (Decatur), KFNS 590 AM (St. Louis), WJBC 93.7 FM (Bloomington-Normal), WCRC 95.7 FM (Effingham)
About Illinois: Illini beat Minnesota 78-69 on Monday ... Illini were without Terrence Shannon Jr., (concussion) who leads the Illini in scoring with 17.0 points per game. Shannon is still in concussion protocol. ... Matthew Mayer has 22 points or more in each of his past two games and had 24 against the Gophers. He's second on the team with 12.6 points per game.
About Northwestern: Wildcats have won five straight and are ranked for the first time since the 2020-21 season. ... Boo Buie leads the team with 17.0 points per game and 4.6 assists. ... Chase Audige is second in the Big Ten in steals at 2.4 per game. ... Wildcats have kept all six of its February opponents under 70 points.