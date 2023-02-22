About Illinois: Illini beat Minnesota 78-69 on Monday ... Illini were without Terrence Shannon Jr., (concussion) who leads the Illini in scoring with 17.0 points per game. Shannon is still in concussion protocol. ... Matthew Mayer has 22 points or more in each of his past two games and had 24 against the Gophers. He's second on the team with 12.6 points per game.