What to know about Illinois vs No. 14 Wisconsin

When: 12:30 p.m., Saturday Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois Records: Illinois 9-5, 0-3 Big Ten; Wisconsin 11-2, 3-0 Big Ten Series; Last meeting: Illinois leads series 115-88; Illinois won 80-67 last season Feb. 2, 2022) TV, radio: ESPN2, WSOY 1340 AM (Decatur), KFNS 590 AM (St. Louis), WJBC 93.7 FM (Bloomington-Normal), WCRC 95.7 FM (Effingham) About Illinois: Illini lost to Northwestern on Wednesday to start 0-3 in the Big Ten for the first time since 2018-19. ... Terrence Shannon Jr. leads the team in scoring with 17.1 points per game and Dain Dainja is averaging 10.6 points and has recently been put into the starting lineup. About Northwestern: Badgers have won six straight, including a 63-60 win over Minnesota on Tuesday. ... Tyler Wahl averages a team-high 13.2 points while Chucky Hepburn averages 12.2 points and 3.0 assists.
PHOTOS: Illinois defeats Bethune-Cookman
Illinois' Jayden Epps (3) drives to the basket past Bethune-Cookman 's Kevin Davis during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) and Bethune-Cookman 's Damani McEntire vie for a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Bethune-Cookman's Marcus Garrett, left, knocks the ball out of the hands of Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr., during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Bethune-Cookman's Lukas Gudavicius (2) fouls Illinois' Dain Dainja.
Illinois forward Ty Rodgers dunks the ball as Terrence Shannon Jr., left, and Bethune-Cookman's Kevin Davis watch during the first half on Thursday.
Illinois forward Dain Dainja shoots over Bethune-Cookman's Damani McEntire during the first half.
Illinois head coach Brad Underwood yells at his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Bethune-Cookman Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) scores past Bethune-Cookman's Marcus Garrett during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Bethune-Cookman guard Lukas Gudavicius (2) shoots past Illinois forward Ty Rodgers during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won 85-52. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Bethune-Cookman forward Derrick Carter-Hollinger Jr. shoots over Illinois forward Ty Rodgers during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won 85-52. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) and Bethune-Cookman guard Damani McEntire battle for a loose ball during the second half Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Champaign. Illinois won 85-52.
Bethune-Cookman center Dylan Robertson (22) shoots as Illinois forward Dain Dainja defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won 85-52. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
