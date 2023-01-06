 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
What to know about Illinois vs No. 14 Wisconsin

Illinois Northwestern Basketball

Northwestern guard Boo Buie, right, drives to the basket as Illinois guard Jayden Epps guards during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game on Wednesday in Evanston, Ill. Northwestern won 73-60.

 Nam Y. Huh, Associated Press

When: 12:30 p.m., Saturday

Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois

Records: Illinois 9-5, 0-3 Big Ten; Wisconsin 11-2, 3-0 Big Ten 

Series; Last meeting: Illinois leads series 115-88; Illinois won 80-67 last season Feb. 2, 2022)

TV, radio: ESPN2, WSOY 1340 AM (Decatur), KFNS 590 AM (St. Louis), WJBC 93.7 FM (Bloomington-Normal), WCRC 95.7 FM (Effingham)

About Illinois: Illini lost to Northwestern on Wednesday to start 0-3 in the Big Ten for the first time since 2018-19. ... Terrence Shannon Jr. leads the team in scoring with 17.1 points per game and Dain Dainja is averaging 10.6 points and has recently been put into the starting lineup.

About Northwestern: Badgers have won six straight, including a 63-60 win over Minnesota on Tuesday. ... Tyler Wahl averages a team-high 13.2 points while Chucky Hepburn averages 12.2 points and 3.0 assists.

