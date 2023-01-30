What to know about Illinois vs. Nebraska

Records: Illinois 15-6, 6-4 Big Ten; Nebraska 10-12, 3-8
Series; Last meeting: Illinois leads 20-8; Illinois won last meeting 76-50 (Jan. 10, 2023)
TV; radio: Big Ten Network; WSOY 1340 AM (Decatur), KFNS 590 AM (St. Louis), WJBC 93.7 FM (Bloomington-Normal), WCRC 95.7 FM (Effingham)
About Illinois: Illini have won six of seven after an 0-3 conference start. ... Terrence Shannon Jr. leads the team in scoring with 17.4 points per game. ... Dain Dainja averages 10.0 points and 5.9 rebounds while Matthew Mayer averages 11.3 points and is shooting 37.6% from 3. ... Coleman Hawkins was a game-high +17 in the win over Wisconsin on Saturday.
About Nebraska: Cornhuskers have dropped five of six. Derrick Walker leads the team with 13.8 points per game and 7.5 rebounds per game. ... Sam Griesel averages 11.0 points and 4.2 assists.