What to know about Illinois vs. Nebraska

About Illinois: Illini have won six of seven after an 0-3 conference start. ... Terrence Shannon Jr. leads the team in scoring with 17.4 points per game. ... Dain Dainja averages 10.0 points and 5.9 rebounds while Matthew Mayer averages 11.3 points and is shooting 37.6% from 3. ... Coleman Hawkins was a game-high +17 in the win over Wisconsin on Saturday.