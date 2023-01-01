What to know about Illinois vs. Mississippi State at the ReliaQuest Bowl

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Illinois Northwestern Football

Illinois offensive lineman Alex Palczewski (63) holds the Land of Lincoln Trophy as he runs on the field with linebacker Tarique Barnes (8) after Illinois defeated Northwestern on Saturday in Evanston, Ill. Palczewski has seen a turnaround while he's been a part of the program and has become the program record holder in starts.

 Nam Y. Huh, Associated Press

When: 11 a.m, Monday

Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

Records: Illinois 8-4, Mississippi State 8-4

Series; Last meeting: Series tied 1-1, Mississippi State won 28-21 on Oct. 4, 1980.

TV, radio: ESPN2, WSOY 1340 AM (Decatur), KFNS 590 AM (St. Louis), WJBC 93.7 FM (Bloomington-Normal), WCRC 95.7 FM (Effingham)

About Illinois: Illini ended best regular season since 2007 with a win over Northwestern. ... Illinois will be without bowl-opt outs Chase Brown, Devon Witherspoon and Sydney Brown who all have declared for the NFL Draft. 

About Northwestern: Bulldogs play after the death of their coach Mike Leach on Dec. 13. ... Bulldogs will be coached by Zach Arnett in his head coaching debut. ... Quarterback Will Rogers has 3,713 yards and 34 touchdowns this season while Mississippi State is 50th in the country in scoring defense.

