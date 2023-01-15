 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
What to know about Illinois vs. Minnesota

Michigan St Illinois Basketball

Illinois' Dain Dainja reaches for a rebound during the second half of the team's win over Michigan State on Friday.

 Michael Allio, Associated Press

When: 5 p.m., Monday

Where: Williams Arena, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Records: Illinois 12-5, 3-3 Big Ten; Minnesota 7-8, 1-4

Series; Last meeting: Illinois leads series 127-68; Illinois won 76-53 last season (Jan. 4, 2022)

TV; radio: Big Ten Network; WSOY 1340 AM (Decatur), KFNS 590 AM (St. Louis), WJBC 93.7 FM (Bloomington-Normal), WCRC 95.7 FM (Effingham)

About Illinois: Illini are on a three-game win streak after a win over Michigan State on Friday. Illinois is now 3-3 in the conference after an 0-3 start.... Terrence Shannon Jr. leads the team in scoring with 18.0 points per game. ... Matthew Mayer had 19 points against Michigan State and averages 10.6 points. ... Dain Dainja averages 10.4 points.

About Minnesota: Gophers got their first conference win with a home victory over Ohio State on Thursday. ... North Carolina transfer Dawson Garcia leads Minnesota in scoring (15.9 points) and rebounding (6.9). Morehead State transfer Ta'Lon Cooper leads the Gophers in assists (87) and averages 10.9 points while Jamison Battle averages 13.6 points.

