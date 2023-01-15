What to know about Illinois vs. Minnesota

About Illinois: Illini are on a three-game win streak after a win over Michigan State on Friday. Illinois is now 3-3 in the conference after an 0-3 start.... Terrence Shannon Jr. leads the team in scoring with 18.0 points per game. ... Matthew Mayer had 19 points against Michigan State and averages 10.6 points. ... Dain Dainja averages 10.4 points.