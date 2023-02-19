Where: State Farm Center, Champaign, Illinois Records: Illinois 17-9, 8-7 Big Ten; Minnesota 7-17, 1-13 Series; Last meeting: Illinois leads 128-68; Illinois won last meeting 78-60 (Jan. 16, 2023) TV; radio: Big Ten Network; WSOY 1340 AM (Decatur), KFNS 590 AM (St. Louis), WJBC 93.7 FM (Bloomington-Normal), WCRC 95.7 FM (Effingham) About Illinois: Illini had dropped three of its past four after a loss at Indiana on Saturday ... Illini were without Terrence Shannon Jr., (concussion) who leads the Illini in scoring with 17.0 points per game. Shannon is still in concussion protocol ... Matthew Mayer had 24 points against the Hoosiers as the primary option without Shannon. ... Ty Rodgers has averaged 21.2 minutes over the past five games with 6.0 points per game and 6.6 rebounds per game in that span.
Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins (33) drives between Indiana forward Race Thompson (25) and guard Trey Galloway (32) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy
About Minnesota: Gophers have lost nine straight with their last win coming on Jan. 12 against Ohio State. ... Dawson Garcia leads the team with 15.4 points and 6.4 rebounds per game.
PHOTOS: Illinois falls at Indiana
Illinois forward Matthew Mayer (24) picks up a loose ball in front of Indiana forward Race Thompson (25) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins (33) drives between Indiana forward Race Thompson (25) and guard Trey Galloway (32) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Indiana forward Race Thompson (25) drives on Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins (33) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins (33) gets a dunk over Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Illinois guard Sencire Harris (1) shoots over Indiana forward Jordan Geronimo (22) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Illinois guard Jayden Epps (3) shoots over Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins (33) shoots over Indiana forward Malik Reneau (5) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Illinois forward Ty Rodgers (20) cuts between Indiana forward Jordan Geronimo (22) and forward Malik Reneau (5) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Illinois forward Dain Dainja (42) grabs a rebound in front of Indiana forward Race Thompson (25) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Illinois guard Jayden Epps (3) drives on Indiana forward Race Thompson (25) on in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Indiana head coach Mike Woodson speaks with an official in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against llinois in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Indiana guard Jalen Hood-Schifino (1) pulls up for a shot over Illinois forward Dain Dainja (42) and guard Jayden Epps (3) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Indiana defeated Illinois 71-68. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Indiana guard Jalen Hood-Schifino (1) drives between Illinois forward Ty Rodgers (20) and guard Luke Goode (10) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Indiana defeated Illinois 71-68. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Illinois head coach Brad Underwood gestures in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Indiana in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Indiana defeated Illinois 71-68. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins (33) goes up to block the shot of Indiana forward Race Thompson (25) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Indiana defeated Illinois 71-68. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) and Illinois forward Ty Rodgers (20) go for a rebound in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Indiana defeated Illinois 71-68. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Indiana guard Jalen Hood-Schifino (1) hits a shot over Illinois forward Ty Rodgers (20) to give Indiana the lead in the closing minute in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Indiana defeated Illinois 71-68. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) tries to go around Illinois forward Dain Dainja (42) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Indiana defeated Illinois 71-68. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) goes behind Illinois guard Luke Goode (10) for a shot in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Indiana defeated Illinois 71-68. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Illinois forward Ty Rodgers, left, and Indiana guard Jalen Hood-Schifino go for a loose ball in the second half on Saturday. Indiana defeated Illinois 71-68.
Michael Conroy, Associated Press
Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) shoots over Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins (33) and forward Matthew Mayer (24) in the second half.
Michael Conroy, Associated Press
Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins (33) stops the shot of Indiana guard Jalen Hood-Schifino (1) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Indiana defeated Illinois 71-68. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Indiana guard Jalen Hood-Schifino (1) blocks the shot of Illinois guard Jayden Epps (3) in the closing seconds of the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. A foul was called on the play. Indiana defeated Illinois 71-68. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
