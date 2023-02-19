About Illinois: Illini had dropped three of its past four after a loss at Indiana on Saturday ... Illini were without Terrence Shannon Jr., (concussion) who leads the Illini in scoring with 17.0 points per game. Shannon is still in concussion protocol ... Matthew Mayer had 24 points against the Hoosiers as the primary option without Shannon. ... Ty Rodgers has averaged 21.2 minutes over the past five games with 6.0 points per game and 6.6 rebounds per game in that span.