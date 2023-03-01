Records: Illinois 19-10, 10-8 Big Ten; Ohio State 17-12, 11-7
Series; Last meeting: Illinois leads 92-85; Illinois won last meeting 93-85 (Feb. 27, 2022)
TV; radio: ESPN; WSOY 1340 AM (Decatur), KFNS 590 AM (St. Louis), WJBC 93.7 FM (Bloomington-Normal), WCRC 95.7 FM (Effingham)
About Illinois: Illini lost to Ohio State on Sunday for its third loss in five games ... Terrence Shannon Jr. leads the team in scoring with 17.1 points per game. ... Matthew Mayer has been in double figures in the past five games and is second on the team with 12.6 points per game. ... Freshman Ty Rodgers has played 26 minutes or more in four of the past five games.
About Michigan: Wolverines won an overtime thriller against Wisconsin on Sunday and have won six of their past eight. ... Hunter Dickinson leads the team in scoring (17.6 points per game) and rebounding (8.6 rebounds per game). ... Guard Kobe Bufkin is averaging 16.9 points over his past eight games and had 28 against the Badgers. ... Jett Howard missed Sunday's game and has been out with an ankle injury. His status is unclear for Thursday.