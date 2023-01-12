What to know about Illinois vs. Michigan State

Records: Illinois 11-5, 2-3 Big Ten; Michigan State 12-4, 4-1
Series; Last meeting: Michigan State leads series 64-62; Illinois won 79-74 last season (Feb. 19, 2022)
TV; radio: Fox Sports 1; WSOY 1340 AM (Decatur), KFNS 590 AM (St. Louis), WJBC 93.7 FM (Bloomington-Normal), WCRC 95.7 FM (Effingham)
About Illinois: Illini got its first conference road win on Tuesday after beating Nebraska 76-50 ... Terrence Shannon Jr. had a game-high 25 points and leads the team in scoring with 18.1 points per game. ... Coleman Hawkins and Matthew Mayer are each averaging 10.1 points while Jayden Epps has been in double figures in each of the past five games.
About Michigan State: Spartans are on a seven-game win streak with a win at Wisconsin on Tuesday. ... Tyson Walker and Joey Hauser lead the team in scoring with 13.9 and 13.8 points per game. Both shoot over 40% from 3.