What to know about Illinois vs. Indiana

Illinois Minnesota Basketball

Illinois guard Ty Rodgers (20) battles for the ball with Minnesota forward Dawson Garcia (3) and forward Jamison Battle during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game on Monday, Jan 16, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)

 Craig Lassig

When: 7:30 p.m., Thursday

Where: State Farm Center, Champaign, Illinois

Records: Illinois 13-5, 4-3 Big Ten; Indiana 11-6, 2-4 

Series; Last meeting: Indiana leads series 94-91; Indiana won 65-63 last season (March 11, 2022)

TV; radio: Fox Sports 1; WSOY 1340 AM (Decatur), KFNS 590 AM (St. Louis), WJBC 93.7 FM (Bloomington-Normal), WCRC 95.7 FM (Effingham)

About Illinois: Illini are on a four-game win streak after a win over Minnesota on Monday. ... Terrence Shannon Jr. leads the team in scoring with 17.6 points per game. ... Matthew Mayer is averaging 15.4 points over his past 10 games and had his first career double double against the Gophers. ... Dain Dainja averages 10.4 points.

About Indiana: Hoosiers snapped a three-game losing streak with a win over Wisconsin on Saturday. ... Trayce Jackson-Davis averages 17.4 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists. ... Freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino averages 13.4 points and 4.5 assists. ... Indiana will be without starters Xavier Johnson and Race Thompson, who have both missed time with injuries.

