What to know about Illinois vs. Indiana

When: 7:30 p.m., Thursday Where: State Farm Center, Champaign, Illinois Records: Illinois 13-5, 4-3 Big Ten; Indiana 11-6, 2-4 Series; Last meeting: Indiana leads series 94-91; Indiana won 65-63 last season (March 11, 2022) TV; radio: Fox Sports 1; WSOY 1340 AM (Decatur), KFNS 590 AM (St. Louis), WJBC 93.7 FM (Bloomington-Normal), WCRC 95.7 FM (Effingham) About Illinois: Illini are on a four-game win streak after a win over Minnesota on Monday. ... Terrence Shannon Jr. leads the team in scoring with 17.6 points per game. ... Matthew Mayer is averaging 15.4 points over his past 10 games and had his first career double double against the Gophers. ... Dain Dainja averages 10.4 points. About Indiana: Hoosiers snapped a three-game losing streak with a win over Wisconsin on Saturday. ... Trayce Jackson-Davis averages 17.4 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists. ... Freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino averages 13.4 points and 4.5 assists. ... Indiana will be without starters Xavier Johnson and Race Thompson, who have both missed time with injuries.
PHOTOS: Illinois beats Minnesota for third straight win
Minnesota forward Joshua Ola-Joseph, left, drives past Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Monday, Jan 16, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)
Minnesota guard Ta'Lon Cooper (55) goes up to shoot past Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins (33) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Monday, Jan 16, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)
Illinois guard Sencire Harris, foreground, saves the ball from going out of bounds against Minnesota during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Monday, Jan 16, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)
Minnesota forward Dawson Garcia (3) takes a shot over Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins (33) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Monday, Jan 16, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)
Minnesota forward Pharrel Payne (21) is fouled by Illinois forward Dain Dainja during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Monday, Jan 16, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)
Minnesota guard Ta'Lon Cooper, right, drives past Illinois guard Jayden Epps during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Monday, Jan 16, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)
Illinois forward Dain Dainja (42) tries to knock the ball away from Minnesota forward Dawson Garcia during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game on Monday, Jan 16, 2023, in Minneapolis. Illinois won 78-60. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)
Illinois guard Ty Rodgers (20) battles for the ball with Minnesota forward Dawson Garcia (3) and forward Jamison Battle during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game on Monday, Jan 16, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)
Illinois head coach Brad Underwood, right, talks with guard Jayden Epps during a break in action against Minnesota in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game on Monday, Jan 16, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)
Minnesota guard Ta'Lon Cooper (55) slaps the ball out of Illinois guard Jayden Epps' (3) hands during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game on Monday, Jan 16, 2023, in Minneapolis. Illinois won 78-60. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)
Minnesota guard Taurus Samuels (0) watches the final seconds of their game against Illinois as they lose 78-60 during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game on Monday, Jan 16, 2023, in Minneapolis. Illinois won 78-60. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)
Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) drives past Minnesota forward Dawson Garcia (3) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game on Monday, Jan 16, 2023, in Minneapolis. Illinois won 78-60. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)
Illinois guard Matthew Mayer (24) takes a shot over Minnesota forward Jamison Battle during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game on Monday, Jan 16, 2023, in Minneapolis. Illinois won 78-60. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)
Minnesota guard Braeden Carrington, bottom, reaches for a lose ball after colliding with Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) while Minnesota forward Joshua Ola-Joseph (1) looks on during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game on Monday, Jan 16, 2023, in Minneapolis. Illinois won 78-60. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)
Illinois guard Sencire Harris (1) tries to drive past Minnesota guard Ta'Lon Cooper during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game on Monday, Jan 16, 2023, in Minneapolis. Illinois won 78-60. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)
Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) goes up for a shot past Minnesota forward Jamison Battle (10) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game on Monday, Jan 16, 2023, in Minneapolis. Illinois won 78-60. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)
Illinois guard Matthew Mayer, center, grabs his own rebound while defended by Minnesota forward Jamison Battle (10) and guard Braeden Carrington, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game on Monday, Jan 16, 2023, in Minneapolis. Illinois won 78-60. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)
Illinois guard Ty Rodgers goes up for a shot while defended by Minnesota guard Ta'Lon Cooper (55) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game on Monday, Jan 16, 2023, in Minneapolis. Illinois won 78-60. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)
Minnesota head coach Ben Johnson, right, talks with forward Dawson Garcia during a break in action in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois on Monday, Jan 16, 2023, in Minneapolis. Illinois won 78-60. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)
Illinois guard Matthew Mayer (24) takes a shot over Minnesota forward Dawson Garcia during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Monday, Jan 16, 2023, in Minneapolis. Illinois won 78-60. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)
Illinois guard Matthew Mayer (24) drives past Minnesota forward Jamison Battle, center, as Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins (33) sets a pick during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game on Monday, Jan 16, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)
Minnesota guard Taurus Samuels (0) watches the final seconds of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Monday, Jan 16, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)
