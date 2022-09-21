 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
breaking topical

What to know about Illinois vs. Chattanooga

  • 0
Virginia Illinois Football

Illinois running back Reggie Love III carries the ball and is tackled by Virginia's Nick Jackson during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won 24-3. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

 Charles Rex Arbogast

When: 7:30 p.m., Thursday

Where: Memorial Stadium, Champaign, Illinois

Records: Illinois 2-1, Chattanooga 3-0

Series; Last meeting: First meeting between schools

TV, radio: Big Ten Network, WSOY 1340 AM (Decatur), KFNS 590 AM (St. Louis), WJBC 93.7 FM (Bloomington-Normal), WCRC 95.7 FM (Effingham)

About Illinois: Illini had a bye week after a 24-3 win over Virginia. ... Chase Brown leads the nation in rushing with 496 yards. ... Quarterback Tommy DeVito has 622 passing yards and six touchdowns with two interceptions this season. ... Safety Kendall Smith is fifth in the country with two interceptions while cornerback Devon Witherspoon is tied for the most passes defended in the nation with six.

About Chattanooga: Mocs were 6-5 last season and lead Kentucky in the fourth quarter before a pick-six near the goal line ended their upset hopes. ... Ailym Ford leads the team with 331 rushing yards and four scores. ... Eastern Michigan transfer Preston Hutchinson has thrown for 752 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions through three games. 

