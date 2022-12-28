What to know about Illinois vs. Bethune-Cookman

When: 7:30 p.m., Thursday Where: State Farm Center, Champaign, Illinois Records: Illinois 8-4, 0-2 Big Ten; Bethune-Cookman 4-8 Series; Last meeting: Illinois leads series 1-0; Illinois won 88-63 last season (Dec. 22, 2021) TV, radio: Fox Sports 1, WSOY 1340 AM (Decatur), KFNS 590 AM (St. Louis), WJBC 93.7 FM (Bloomington-Normal), WCRC 95.7 FM (Effingham) About Illinois: Illini had its worst defeat to Missouri in Braggin' Rights history on Thursday. ... Terrence Shannon Jr. leads the team in scoring with 18.2 points per game and is the only Illini to average double figures. About Bethune-Cookman: Wildcats are on a four-game losing streak. ... Illinois native Marcus Garrett leads the team in scoring at 14.0 points per game. ... Wildcats were picked eighth in the preseason Southwest Athletic Conference Poll.
No. 16 Illinois falls to Missouri in Braggin' Rights game
Missouri's Ronnie DeGray III blocks the shot of Illinois guard RJ Melendez as Missouri's Tre Gomillion (2) adds pressure in the first half of the Braggin' Rights game at Enterprise Center on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. Photo by Robert Cohen,
The Mizzou basketball team huddles at the end of the first half with a large lead against Illinois during the Braggin' Rights game at Enterprise Center on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. Photo by Robert Cohen,
Missouri's Ronnie DeGray III and Illinois' Coleman Hawkins battle for a loose ball in the first half of the Braggin' Rights game at Enterprise Center on Thursday.
Missouri guard DeAndre Gholston drives around Illinois defender Coleman Hawkins in the first half of the Braggin' Rights game at Enterprise Center on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. Photo by Robert Cohen,
Missouri's Nick Honor defends against Illinois guard Jayden Epps in the first half of the Braggin' Rights game at Enterprise Center on Thursday in Saint Louis. Epps and the Illinois offense struggled against Missouri.
Missouri forward Kobe Brown drives around Illinois defenders in the first half of the Braggin' Rights game at Enterprise Center on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. Photo by Robert Cohen,
Illinois coach Brad Underwood yells toward his players after Missouri took a double digit lead in the first half of the Braggin' Rights game at Enterprise Center on Thursday. Missouri won 93-71.
Missouri point guard Nick Honor drives around Illinois defender Terrence Shannon Jr. in the first half of the Braggin' Rights game at Enterprise Center on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. Photo by Robert Cohen,
Missouri coach Dennis Gates calls to his team while playing Illinois in the Braggin' Rights game at Enterprise Center on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. Photo by Robert Cohen,
Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins gets a warning from a referee while playing against Missouri in the first half of the Braggin' Rights game at Enterprise Center on Thursday in Saint Louis.
Mizzou's Sean East II defends against Illinois guard Jayden Epps in the first half of the Braggin' Rights game at Enterprise Center on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. Photo by Robert Cohen,
