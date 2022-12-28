What to know about Illinois vs. Bethune-Cookman

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
When: 7:30 p.m., Thursday

Where: State Farm Center, Champaign, Illinois

Records: Illinois 8-4, 0-2 Big Ten; Bethune-Cookman 4-8

Series; Last meeting: Illinois leads series 1-0; Illinois won 88-63 last season (Dec. 22, 2021)

TV, radio: Fox Sports 1, WSOY 1340 AM (Decatur), KFNS 590 AM (St. Louis), WJBC 93.7 FM (Bloomington-Normal), WCRC 95.7 FM (Effingham)

About Illinois: Illini had its worst defeat to Missouri in Braggin' Rights history on Thursday. ... Terrence Shannon Jr. leads the team in scoring with 18.2 points per game and is the only Illini to average double figures. 

About Bethune-Cookman: Wildcats are on a four-game losing streak. ... Illinois native Marcus Garrett leads the team in scoring at 14.0 points per game. ... Wildcats were picked eighth in the preseason Southwest Athletic Conference Poll.

