 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

topical

What to know about Illinois at Wisconsin

  • 0
Ohio St Illinois Basketball

Illinois' Coleman Hawkins (33) high fives teammate Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) during a win over Ohio State on Jan. 24 in Champaign.

 Michael Allio, Associated Press

When: 2 p.m., Saturday

Where: Kohl Center, Madison, Wisconsin

Records: Illinois 14-6, 5-4 Big Ten; Wisconsin 12-7, 4-5 

Series; Last meeting: Illinois leads 116-88; Illinois won last meeting 79-69 (Jan. 7, 2023)

TV; radio: FOX; WSOY 1340 AM (Decatur), KFNS 590 AM (St. Louis), WJBC 93.7 FM (Bloomington-Normal), WCRC 95.7 FM (Effingham)

About Illinois: Illini have won five of six after an 0-3 conference start. ... Terrence Shannon Jr. leads the team in scoring with 18.0 points per game. ... Dain Dainja averages 10.1 points and 5.8 rebounds while Matthew Mayer averages 10.6 points and is shooting 36.7% from 3. ... Coleman Hawkins had 11 points, nine rebounds and six assists with three blocks in Tuesday's win over Ohio State.

About Wisconsin: Badgers were without leading scorer Tyler Wahl when they fell to the Illini in early January. Wahl averages 12.8 points. ... Steven Crowl had 20 points, 12 rebounds and three assists in the first matchup between the two teams. ... Chucky Hepburn averages 12.2 points and 3.4 assists while shooting 47% from 3. ... Freshman Connor Essegian is averaging 13.0 points and 2.7 3s in the past three games after being put into the starting lineup.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News