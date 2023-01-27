What to know about Illinois at Wisconsin

About Illinois: Illini have won five of six after an 0-3 conference start. ... Terrence Shannon Jr. leads the team in scoring with 18.0 points per game. ... Dain Dainja averages 10.1 points and 5.8 rebounds while Matthew Mayer averages 10.6 points and is shooting 36.7% from 3. ... Coleman Hawkins had 11 points, nine rebounds and six assists with three blocks in Tuesday's win over Ohio State.

About Wisconsin: Badgers were without leading scorer Tyler Wahl when they fell to the Illini in early January. Wahl averages 12.8 points. ... Steven Crowl had 20 points, 12 rebounds and three assists in the first matchup between the two teams. ... Chucky Hepburn averages 12.2 points and 3.4 assists while shooting 47% from 3. ... Freshman Connor Essegian is averaging 13.0 points and 2.7 3s in the past three games after being put into the starting lineup.