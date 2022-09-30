 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

topical

What to know about Illinois at Wisconsin

  • 0
Chattanooga Illinois Football

Illinois wide receiver Pat Bryant (13) advances the ball off a pass from quarterback Tommy DeVito as Chattanooga's CaMiron Smith (5) and Marlon Taylor pursue during the first half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

 Charles Rex Arbogast

When: 11 a.m., Saturday

Where: Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, Wisconsin

Records: Illinois 3-1, Wisconsin 2-2

Series; Last meeting: Wisconsin leads 44-38-7; Wisconsin won 24-0 on Oct. 9, 2021.

TV, radio: Big Ten Network, WSOY 1340 AM (Decatur), KFNS 590 AM (St. Louis), WJBC 93.7 FM (Bloomington-Normal), WCRC 95.7 FM (Effingham)

About Illinois: Illini beat FCS Chattanooga 31-0 on Sept. 22. ... Chase Brown leads the nation in rushing with 604 yards. ... Quarterback Tommy DeVito has 954 passing yards and nine touchdowns with two interceptions this season. ... Safety Kendall Smith leads the team with two interceptions while cornerback Devon Witherspoon and defensive back Quan Martin are tied for the fourth-most passes defended in the nation with six.

About Wisconsin: Badgers lost 52-21 to Ohio State on Saturday on the road. ... Illinois coach Bret Bielema coached at Wisconsin for seven years, winning three Big Ten titles there. ... Running back Braelon Allen leads the team with 497 rushing yards and six scores. ... Quarterback Graham Mertz has thrown for 791 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News