What to know about Illinois at Wisconsin

When: 11 a.m., Saturday
Where: Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, Wisconsin
Records: Illinois 3-1, Wisconsin 2-2
Series; Last meeting: Wisconsin leads 44-38-7; Wisconsin won 24-0 on Oct. 9, 2021.
TV, radio: Big Ten Network, WSOY 1340 AM (Decatur), KFNS 590 AM (St. Louis), WJBC 93.7 FM (Bloomington-Normal), WCRC 95.7 FM (Effingham)
About Illinois: Illini beat FCS Chattanooga 31-0 on Sept. 22. ... Chase Brown leads the nation in rushing with 604 yards. ... Quarterback Tommy DeVito has 954 passing yards and nine touchdowns with two interceptions this season. ... Safety Kendall Smith leads the team with two interceptions while cornerback Devon Witherspoon and defensive back Quan Martin are tied for the fourth-most passes defended in the nation with six.
About Wisconsin: Badgers lost 52-21 to Ohio State on Saturday on the road. ... Illinois coach Bret Bielema coached at Wisconsin for seven years, winning three Big Ten titles there. ... Running back Braelon Allen leads the team with 497 rushing yards and six scores. ... Quarterback Graham Mertz has thrown for 791 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions.