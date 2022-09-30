What to know about Illinois at Wisconsin

About Illinois: Illini beat FCS Chattanooga 31-0 on Sept. 22. ... Chase Brown leads the nation in rushing with 604 yards. ... Quarterback Tommy DeVito has 954 passing yards and nine touchdowns with two interceptions this season. ... Safety Kendall Smith leads the team with two interceptions while cornerback Devon Witherspoon and defensive back Quan Martin are tied for the fourth-most passes defended in the nation with six.