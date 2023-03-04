Where: Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, Indiana Records: Illinois 20-10, 11-8 Big Ten; Purdue 25-5, 14-5 Series; Last meeting: Purdue leads 104-90; Purdue won last meeting 84-68 (Feb. 8, 2022) TV; radio: FOX; WSOY 1340 AM (Decatur), KFNS 590 AM (St. Louis), WJBC 93.7 FM (Bloomington-Normal), WCRC 95.7 FM (Effingham) About Illinois: Illini beat Michigan 91-87 in double overtime on Thursday ... Terrence Shannon Jr. leads the team in scoring with 17.2 points per game. ... Matthew Mayer has been in double figures in the past six games and is second on the team with 12.9 points per game. ... Freshman Ty Rodgers has played 26 minutes or more in five of the past six games.
About Purdue: Boilermakers clinched the conference title on Thursday. ... Zach Edey leads the Big Ten in scoring (22.1 points per game) and rebounding (13.1 per game). ... Purdue is second in the country in offensive rebound rate (38.4%) according to Kenpom. ... Freshman Fletcher Loyer averages 11.9 points.
PHOTOS: Illinois beats Michigan in OT thriller
Illinois' Sencire Harris, left, Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) and RJ Melendez celebrate the team's 91-87 double overtime win over Michigan with fans after an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Michigan's Kobe Bufkin (2) blocks the shot of Illinois' Sencire Harris during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois' Sencire Harris (1) drives to the basket as Michigan's Kobe Bufkin defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Michigan's Kobe Bufkin shoots over Illinois' Coleman Hawkins as RJ Melendez watches during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. shoots over Michigan's Kobe Bufkin during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday.
Michigan's Jett Howard (13) dunks the ball as Illinois' Matthew Mayer (24) and Coleman Hawkins watch during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Michigan's Dug McDaniel (0) fouls Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. as Kobe Bufkin also defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) drives the basket and fouls Michigan's Kobe Bufkin during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. strips Michigan's Hunter Dickinson of the ball as Dain Dainja also defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois' Matthew Mayer (24) shoots as Michigan's Jett Howard defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday.
Illinois' Dain Dainja dunks the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois' Dain Dainja shoots over Michigan's Hunter Dickinson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) passes as Michigan's Joey Baker defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois' Matthew Mayer shoots as Michigan's Hunter Dickinson defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Michigan's Jett Howard remains on the bench after his team's 91-87 loss to Illinois after an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Michigan's Hunter Dickinson (1) scores over Illinois' Coleman Hawkins (33) and Ty Rodgers during the second overtime period of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won in double overtime 91-87. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Michigan's Hunter Dickinson, right, and Jett Howard, left, tie up Illinois' Ty Rodgers during the second overtime period of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won in double overtime 91-87. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois' Coleman Hawkins celebrates as his team takes a lead during the second half against Michigan. Illinois won in double overtime 91-87.
Michigan's Hunter Dickinson (1) shoots over Illinois' Coleman Hawkins during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won in double overtime 91-87. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won 91-87. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
