Where: Bryce Jordan Center, State College, Pennsylvania
Records: Illinois 17-7, 8-5 Big Ten; Penn State 14-11, 5-9
Series; Last meeting: Illinois leads 32-20; Penn State won last meeting 74-59 (Dec. 10, 2022)
TV; radio: ESPNU; WSOY 1340 AM (Decatur), KFNS 590 AM (St. Louis), WJBC 93.7 FM (Bloomington-Normal), WCRC 95.7 FM (Effingham)
About Illinois: Illini beat Rutgers on Saturday for their eighth win in 10 games. ... Terrence Shannon Jr. leads the Illini in scoring with 16.9 points per game. ... Dain Dainja has had 15 points or more in each of his past two games and is shooting 67.5% from the field.
About Penn State: Nittany Lions have dropped five of their past six games and are 4-8 in conference play since beating Illinois in Champaign in December. ... Jalen Pickett is the catalyst for Penn State averaging 17.2 points, 7.6 rebounds and 6.9 assists. ... Penn State is 10th in the country in 3-point percentage at 38.7%.