Illinois' Matthew Mayer (24) brings the ball up during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Northwestern, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Where: Value City Arena, Columbus, Ohio Records: Illinois 19-9, 10-7 Big Ten; Ohio State 11-17, 3-14 Series; Last meeting: Illinois leads 110-81; Illinois won last meeting 69-60 (Jan. 24, 2023) TV; radio: CBS; WSOY 1340 AM (Decatur), KFNS 590 AM (St. Louis), WJBC 93.7 FM (Bloomington-Normal), WCRC 95.7 FM (Effingham) About Illinois: Illini beat No. 21 Northwestern for their second straight win on Thursday. ... Illini returned Terrence Shannon Jr., who leads the team in scoring with 17.3 points per game. ... Matthew Mayer has been in double figures in eight of the past nine games and is second on the team with 12.6 points per game. About Ohio State: Buckeyes have dropped nine straight and are 1-14 since a 2-0 start in Big Ten play. ... Freshman Brice Sensabaugh leads the team in scoring at 16.6 points per game. ... Freshman guard Bruce Thornton had 19 points in the team's loss to Ohio State on Thursday and has played a bigger role, averaging 12.6 points over the past six games.
PHOTOS: Illinois beats No. 21 Northwestern
Illinois' Coleman Hawkins, right, looks for a passing outlet as Northwestern's Tydus Verhoeven (10) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Northwestern coach Chris Collins shouts during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Dain Dainja (42) works the ball against Northwestern's Matthew Nicholson (34) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois coach Brad Underwood applaudds before the team's NCAA college basketball game against Northwestern, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Sencire Harris (1) defends during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Northwestern on Thursday.
Michael Allio, Associated Press
Illinois' Sencire Harris (1) shoots as Northwestern's Boo Buie (0) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Northwestern's Chase Audige (1) passes the ball as Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) reacts after making a 3-point basket against Northwestern, Thursday.
Michael Allio, Associated Press
Northwestern's Boo Buie (4) dribbles the ball as Illinois' Jayden Epps (3) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Sencire Harris (1) dunks as Northwestern's Matthew Nicholson (34) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill.
Michael Allio, Associated Press
Northwestern coach Chris Collins reacts during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Northwestern's Brooks Barnhizer (13) shoots as Illinois' Jayden Epps (3) and Ty Rodgers (20) defend during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) shoots as Northwestern's Robbie Beran (31) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Northwestern's Boo Buie, second from the right, shoots as Illinois' Sencire Harris (1), Coleman Hawkins (33), and Matthew Mayer, left, defend during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Northwestern's Boo Buie (0) shoots during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. reacts during the second half against Northwestern.
Michael Allio, Associated Press
Northwestern's Matthew Nicholson, right, is defended by Illinois' Coleman Hawkins during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
