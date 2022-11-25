 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
What to know about Illinois at Northwestern

When: 2:30 p.m., Saturday

Where: Ryan Field, Evanston, Illinois

Records: Illinois 7-4, Northwestern 1-11

Series; Last meeting: Illinois leads 56-54-5; Illinois won 47-14 on Nov. 27, 2021.

TV, radio: Big Ten Network, WSOY 1340 AM (Decatur), KFNS 590 AM (St. Louis), WJBC 93.7 FM (Bloomington-Normal), WCRC 95.7 FM (Effingham)

About Illinois: Illini lost to Michigan for its third straight loss last week. Chase Brown leads the nation in rushing with 1,582 yards. ... Illinois will need to win and have both Iowa and Purdue lose this weekend to qualify for the Big Ten Championship.

About Northwestern: Wildcats beat Nebraska in Ireland to start the season before losing their next 10 games on American soil. ... Running back Evan Hull leads the offense with seven touchdowns and 1,373 total yards.

