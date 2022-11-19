What to know about Illinois at No. 3 Michigan

When: 11 a.m., Saturday
Where: Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, Michigan
Records: Illinois 7-3, Michigan 10-0
Series; Last meeting: Michigan leads 71-23-2; Michigan won 42-25 on Oct. 12, 2019.
TV, radio: ABC, WSOY 1340 AM (Decatur), KFNS 590 AM (St. Louis), WJBC 93.7 FM (Bloomington-Normal), WCRC 95.7 FM (Effingham)
About Illinois: Illini lost to Purdue for its second straight loss last week. Chase Brown leads the nation in rushing with 1,442 yards. ... Illinois will need some help from other conference games to qualify for the Big Ten title game after dropping into a tie in first place with three other Big Ten West teams at 4-3 in conference play.
About Michigan: Wolverines are undefeated and will play Ohio State for the Big Ten East title next week. ... Running back Blake Corum has 1,348 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns this season while Michigan has the top scoring defense (11.2 points allowed per game) in college football.