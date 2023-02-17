Records: Illinois 17-8, 8-6 Big Ten; Indiana 18-8, 9-5
Series; Last meeting: Indiana leads 95-91; Indiana won last meeting 80-65 (Jan. 19, 2023)
TV; radio: ESPN; WSOY 1340 AM (Decatur), KFNS 590 AM (St. Louis), WJBC 93.7 FM (Bloomington-Normal), WCRC 95.7 FM (Effingham)
About Illinois: Illini lost to Penn State on Tuesday ... Terrence Shannon Jr. leads the Illini in scoring with 17.0 points per game. ... Ty Rodgers had a career-high 11 points and eight rebounds on Tuesday in 26 minutes — the most he's played since Nov. 14. He's played 17 minutes or more in the past four games.
About Indiana: Hoosiers dropped a road game at Northwestern on Thursday. Trayce Jackson-Davis averages 20.3 points and had 35 points against Illinois in the team's first meeting in January. ... Hoosiers are shooting 37.8% from 3 this season.
Illinois' Ty Rodgers (20) grabs a loose ball against Nebraska's Sam Griesel (5) during a Jan. 31 game in Champaign. Rodgers was part of another second half run that has helped Illinois go on a win streak in conference play.